The renewed contract reinforces the commitment of the DCA and Serco to increase the Emirati representation in air traffic operational roles.

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah and Serco have announced the renewal of a long-standing contract to provide Air Navigation Services (ANS) at Sharjah International Airport. Since 1947, Serco has been the provider of ANS at Sharjah International Airport, consistently ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations. Under the agreement Serco is accountable for Sharjah’s Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) and Air Traffic Services (ATS). The contract extension underscores the enduring partnership between Serco and the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah while reaffirming their shared commitment to developing a highly skilled, Emirati-led air traffic workforce. Several initiatives are already in place to support this goal.

The training and development of Emirati professionals have been at the core of Serco’s collaboration with the DCA. In 2013, only one Emirati Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) was part of Serco’s operational team in Sharjah. Today, Emiratis constitute 48% of the workforce, with the first Sharjah Emirati female ATCO officially validated in 2024. This milestone highlights the success of Emiratisation efforts and their positive impact on the local community.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, said: “Sharjah’s collaboration with Serco has not only ensured safe and efficient airport operations but also fostered the development of local talent. The strides made in training Sharjah nationals and integrating them into critical air traffic roles underline our shared commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future for our aviation sector.”

“This renewed partnership reaffirms our trust in Serco’s expertise and their role in supporting Sharjah Airport’s strategic ambitions. Together, we will continue to enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading regional aviation hub.”

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and +impact, said: “We are honoured to continue our decades-long partnership with Sharjah’s Department of Civil Aviation. This renewal marks an exciting phase, where we can not only maintain operational excellence but are also accelerating initiatives, designed to enhance opportunities for nationals to play a greater role in air traffic services.”

“Our shared focus on innovation and training will ensure that both the airport and its workforce remain at the forefront of the region’s aviation sector. We are proud to be part of Sharjah International Airport’s journey of growth and to contribute towards impacting a better future for the UAE.”

Serco’s partnership with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah aligns with its broader commitment to supporting the UAE’s aviation sector.