Combining climate-controlled facilities with a fully app-connected experience

Designed as a seamless extension of modern living spaces

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: A new approach to storage and space management is taking shape across the UAE with the launch of The Code, a premium service designed to seamlessly extend how individuals and businesses store, organise and access their belongings.

Operating from a purpose-built facility in the UAE, The Code combines secure, temperature- and humidity-controlled environments with a fully connected digital platform, giving customers complete visibility over the items in storage at any time. This innovative model ensures clients only pay for what they store, offering flexible, per-item pricing and a convenient way to free up space without losing access to belongings.

Already working with a growing portfolio of clients across real estate, fashion, hospitality and private collections, The Code is designed to support both personal and business storage needs at the highest level.

While storage services have long existed in the market, The Code is the only provider in the UAE to combine premium storage with a fully app-connected experience, allowing customers to view and request their items from anywhere. Moving beyond the traditional concept of storage, The Code introduces a more intelligent and seamless way to manage space in a city defined by global mobility and fast-paced lifestyles.

The service is strategically designed to cater to two distinct segments:

For Individuals (B2C): Acting as a digital extension of the home, The Code allows residents to declutter living spaces while keeping everything from designer wardrobes and personal collections to household items fully accessible through the app.

Acting as a digital extension of the home, The Code allows residents to declutter living spaces while keeping everything from designer wardrobes and personal collections to household items fully accessible through the app. For Businesses (B2B): The Code provides a scalable and secure solution for prominent real estate developers, fashion brands and hospitality groups. It offers a flexible alternative for managing inventory, archives or equipment without the overhead of traditional warehousing.

“The UAE is a place where convenience, technology and lifestyle are constantly evolving,” said Alexander Stuart, Chief Executive Officer of The Code. “The Code was created to transform how people think about space in their homes and businesses by combining climate-controlled storage with a user-friendly digital platform. The goal is to give clients complete confidence that their belongings are secure and always within reach.”

A Smarter Way to Store and Access Belongings

The Code offers a fully managed, end-to-end service designed to make storage effortless, allowing customers to manage belongings without leaving the home or workplace. Through a white-glove experience, items are collected directly from the client’s home or business, packed using specialist protective materials and transported to The Code’s facility, where they are photographed, catalogued and securely stored.

Each item is then logged into the customer’s personal digital inventory, accessible through The Code app, allowing users to browse stored items and arrange delivery back to the home or workplace whenever required. With carefully controlled temperature and humidity levels, the facility is designed to preserve delicate materials such as leather, textiles and artwork over time.

More Than Storage

Designed as a complete space and lifestyle management solution, The Code supports the way modern customers live and travel. As the only provider in the UAE to combine premium storage with a fully app-connected experience, the service also includes:

Wardrobe organisation with digital access to stored items

Resale support, dry cleaning and alterations

International shipping and logistics management

This broader approach positions The Code as an essential extension of the home or business, helping customers create more space while keeping belongings organised and ready whenever needed.

Created for both individuals and businesses, The Code supports a wide range of storage needs, from residents looking to better organise wardrobes, travel items and household belongings, to companies requiring secure and flexible solutions for inventory, archives or equipment.

As demand continues to grow for services that combine convenience, technology and premium care, The Code is setting a new benchmark for how belongings are stored and managed in the UAE.