These packages were packed and prepared by 30 CMA CGM Group staff members, alongside Egyptian Food Bank volunteers.

They will support approximately 5,000 individuals, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals throughout the Holy Month.

The CMA CGM Foundation and the Egyptian Food Bank have established a long-term partnership to support communities in need in Egypt. The collaboration kicks off with a large-scale Ramadan initiative, distributing 1,000 food parcels to support approximately 5,000 individuals, ensuring vulnerable families have access to essential meals during the Holy Month.

30 CMA CGM Group staff members, led by the CEO of CMA CGM Egypt, Tariq Zaghloul, teamed up with Egyptian Food Bank volunteers to pack food parcels, which were distributed March 6. Their joint efforts focus on reaching the most underserved communities, particularly in rural areas, to provide critical nourishment to those in need.

“We are proud to partner with the Egyptian Food Bank to help tackle food insecurity. Our shared commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, particularly during Ramadan, is a powerful reflection of the CMA CGM Foundation’s values of solidarity and humanitarian aid," said Tariq Zaghloul, CEO of CMA CGM Egypt. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to our staff for their dedication and to the Egyptian Food Bank for their expertise. This is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to help more families in need.”

Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of Egyptian Food Bank, remarked, "Our partnership with the CMA CGM Foundation represents a powerful step forward in our mission to combat food insecurity and ensure that no family is left behind. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as Ramadan is a month of giving and solidarity, and through this collaboration, we are able to provide essential food supplies to thousands of individuals who need them most.” He added, “The impact of this collaboration will extend far beyond Ramadan, fostering sustained food security within vulnerable communities across Egypt, and demonstrating our shared, unwavering commitment to alleviating the suffering from hunger."

Throughout the year, the CMA CGM Foundation and the Egyptian Food Bank will organize additional solidarity initiatives to ensure a lasting and sustainable impact.

This marks the second consecutive year that the CMA CGM Foundation has distributed food packages in Egypt, following last year’s efforts in Alexandria and Cairo, where staff members mobilized to distribute over 1,000 packages for Ramadan.

The CMA CGM Foundation’s global commitment to support those facing food insecurity

The CMA CGM Foundation is dedicated to supporting those facing food insecurity by providing financial, human, and logistical assistance to strengthen food distribution and aid efforts.

In France and its overseas territories, the Foundation partners with leading food aid organizations, including Restos du Coeur, French Food Banks, Secours Populaire, Secours Catholique, and ANDES.

In Lebanon, the Foundation plays a key role in distributing hot meals and has contributed to the construction of a community kitchen in Beirut, capable of serving 3,000 meals a day.

Beyond France and Lebanon, the Foundation extends its impact globally, notably in the United States through its partnership with The Salvation Army. Through its sustained commitment, the Foundation has enabled the distribution of over 10 million meals worldwide to those in need.

About the CMA CGM Foundation

Founded in 2005 and chaired by Tanya Saadé Zeenny, the CMA CGM Foundation focuses on

humanitarian action and access to education. It embodies and translates the family values and solidarity of the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in transport and logistics, into concrete actions.

Facing crises, the Foundation leverages the expertise of the CMA CGM Group to deliver essential humanitarian supplies. It also supports access to quality education, professional training and integration, as well as educational and social innovation. To date, the Foundation has transported 63,000 tons of humanitarian aid to 97 countries, supported over 550 educational projects in France, Lebanon, and around the world, and assisted 55 entrepreneurs through its social incubator, Le Phare.

About Egyptian Food Bank:

The Egyptian Food Bank was established in 2004 as a non-governmental organization dedicated to achieving food security in Egypt. Over the past 20 years, the Egyptian Food Bank – the region’s first development institution specializing in providing healthy food to those in need – has consistently supported the most vulnerable families in Egypt, addressing the challenges of accessing sufficient, safe, and nutritious food, directly contributing to the national effort to alleviate hunger.