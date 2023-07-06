Manama, Bahrain: In the presence of and on the sidelines of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Naisbitt King Group.

The MoU was signed by the Governor of the CBB, HE Rasheed Mohammed AlMaraj, and the Chairman of Naisbitt King Group, Mr Alastair King.

The signed MoU aims to facilitate 3-6 month internship opportunities in the United Kingdom for employees from the Ministry of Finance and National Economy (MOFNE) and the CBB.

The internships will be facilitated through Naisbitt King Group, who are highly experienced in arranging practical training courses with various institutions in the UK.

The MoU is a testament to CBB’s commitment to training financial sector employees and developing national skill sets in line with the latest market trends and technologies while continuing to build relationships with leading international institutions.