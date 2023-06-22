Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) has signed an MoU with the Digital School. The MoU was signed at BUiD’s campus by Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, BUiD‘s Vice Chancellor, and Dr. Walid Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School.

The two institutions aim to disseminate knowledge through joint efforts and enhanced cooperation in order to implement the Digital School’s initiatives in spreading education and empowering students towards a brighter future.

BUiD is one of the leading not-for-profit research-based universities in the UAE, facilitating world-class education, training, and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers, and aspiring leaders of all descriptions.

The Digital School is the first integrated, digitally enabled school that provides digital and hybrid learning in a smart and flexible way. It provides learning models, processes, and materials that are compatible with national and international curricula.

The Digital School’s initiatives aim to promote efforts to spread education through digital media and support the sustainable development goals for education. BUiD will be contributing to these initiatives by providing the expertise and training programmes supporting the initiatives’ aim to educate one million students, especially those living in refugee camps, war zones, and disadvantaged communities around the world from 2021 to 2026.

Professor Abdullah Alshamsi commented, "We are very happy to be signing this MoU with the Digital School and supporting The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation by in the development and application of best practices and standards for digital learning while exploring areas of collaboration in conducting research in areas related to education and digital education."

The two parties will be collaborating in different areas of digital education where BUiD can provide learning paths, microcredentials, and educational content for teachers and students.

In 2017 with the support of the University of Nicosia, BUiD became the pioneering institution in the UAE and the third globally to issue blockchain-verified digital certificates to MSc and PhD graduates. By leveraging the existing relationships between BUiD, the University of Nicosia, and the Dubai Blockchain Centre, the Digital School will gain reliable access to a diverse range of blockchain solutions. The collective expertise of the parties involved will enable the development of sophisticated digital authentication and signature solutions for certificates. Moreover, the MoU includes the creation of a roadmap for certifying microcredentials and the establishment of robust digital portfolios for both students and teachers. This innovative certification approach will ensure interoperability and international verifiability, marking the beginning of a new era in educational excellence.

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by UK ENIC. BUiD has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.