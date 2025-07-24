Brasília: The Organizing Committee of the II BRICS Forum “Traditional Values” has announced a landmark partnership with the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA), including its UAE Chapter, marking a significant opportunity for Emirati women entrepreneurs and leaders to shape the future of BRICS+ economic cooperation.

The WBA, including the UAE Chapter, was established in 2020 to empowers Emirati women entrepreneurs to access BRICS+ markets, supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for inclusive trade.

The Alliance’s participation follows an official invitation from Fausto Pinato, President of the BRICS Parliamentary Front (Brazil), to Monica Monteiro, Chair of the Brazilian Chapter of the WBA. As an official partner, the WBA will co-lead a high-level roundtable on women’s leadership in corporate governance, trade, and sustainable investment — with the UAE Chapter poised to contribute insights aligned with the UAE’s vision for gender-inclusive economic growth.

As an official partner, the WBA will take an active role in the Forum’s business program. Monica Monteiro will lead a high-level roundtable focused on women’s leadership in corporate governance, international trade, financing, investment, and business development across BRICS nations.

The Alliance’s participation will enhance dialogue among parliamentarians, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from BRICS countries on both humanitarian and business matters. The WBA’s logo will also be prominently featured in all official Forum materials.

Commenting on the collaboration, Monica Monteiro, Chair of the Brazilian Chapter of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, said: “We are honored to be part of the II BRICS Forum ‘Traditional Values’. Women’s active participation in economic and social development is vital to building harmonious societies, strengthening international cooperation, and fostering sustainable growth. We believe this partnership will open new avenues for collaboration and pave the way for impactful joint projects within the BRICS community.”

Boris Tarasov, President of the Worldwide Association “True Values” and Founder & CEO of the BRICS Forum “Traditional Values,” added: “Welcoming the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance as a partner marks a key milestone for the Forum. Their engagement brings valuable insight to the business agenda while amplifying essential social discussions around the role of women in economic development and humanitarian efforts. The professionalism and diversity of the WBA will greatly enrich our dialogue and drive collaborative initiatives rooted in traditional values and sustainable progress.”

The II BRICS Forum “Traditional Values” will be held from 15–17 September 2025 at the National Congress of the Republic in Brasília. The event will convene parliamentarians, business leaders, cultural influencers, and public figures from BRICS and partner nations. This year’s theme, “Uniting Traditions, Strengthening Nations,” builds on the inaugural Forum held in Moscow in 2024 and will explore cooperation across culture, healthcare, education, innovation, artificial intelligence, creative industries, and sustainability — all grounded in the shared traditional values of the BRICS countries.

Background information:

The BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) is an international platform established in 2020 to promote women’s entrepreneurship in BRICS countries and globally. The II BRICS Forum builds on the UAE’s active role in reshaping multilateral cooperation. The WBA facilitates the integration of women-led businesses into global value chains, cooperation development, and the expansion of women's economic participation. The alliance includes chapters in Brazil, the UAE, Egypt, India, China, Russia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Iran, and Indonesia, each comprising five prominent women entrepreneurs. Areas of activity: innovation, inclusive economy, healthcare, food and environmental security, creative industries, and tourism. More: bricswomen.com

The II BRICS Forum “Traditional Values” is a key platform for strengthening cooperation among BRICS countries based on traditional moral values. Official website: https://bricsforum.com.br/