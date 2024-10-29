In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi in London

Jawaher Al Qasimi:: We must make humanitarian work an integral part of every action or activity we undertake, regardless of its size or nature

Every sector and every role, no matter how small or large, holds the potential to innovate in unique ways to support humanitarian causes

The initial estimated revenue for the collection is expected to exceed £4 million

The designs are inspired by traditional Emirati craftsmanship and incorporate rare, precious gemstones.

The complete sales proceeds will be dedicated to supporting TBHF’s life changing projects worldwide

London, UK: Under the esteemed presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Founder and Chairperson of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), the iconic British luxury brand Asprey has partnered with Irthi and TBHF to unveil an exclusive jewellery collection,Precious Heart. This collection, crafted with rare imperial jadeite, seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Emirati craftsmanship with Asprey’s unparalleled legacy of luxury. All proceeds from this remarkable collaboration will be channelled towards supporting TBHF’s transformative humanitarian projects around the world.

The collaboration was officially set in motion with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Asprey flagship store in London.

Asprey will donate a rare 1kg piece of imperial jadeite, which will be meticulously carved into a limited series of jewellery pieces whose Emirati-inspired aesthetic will be guided by Irthi’s experienced design consultants.

To be launched in 2025, the exclusive collection will include a beaded jadeite necklace, jadeite pendants, and a hinged bangle, all set with diamonds and gold. The collection is expected to generate a substantial revenue, with an estimated value exceeding £4 million.

Sheikha Jawaher commended Asprey for their remarkable initiative and generous contribution towards supporting TBHF’s humanitarian efforts, as well as their collaboration with Irthi to include a special symbolic touch to the collection, which reflects the rich heritage of Emirati craftsmanship and the shared commitment to making a global humanitarian impact through art and design. Her Highness has also emphasized the importance of such partnerships in raising awareness and contributing to meaningful change in the lives of those in need around the world.

Her Highness emphasized that the challenging circumstances facing many nations, marked by wars, conflicts, and natural disasters, compel us to embed humanitarian work into every endeavour, regardless of its scale or nature. She stated, “Each sector, entity or role - however large or small - holds the potential to innovate in unique ways to support humanitarian causes. The range of ideas and methods through which we can uplift one another is boundless, and it is these possibilities to lead change that we must continuously explore and amplify.”

Her Highness urged private sector entities to allocate a portion of their revenue to humanitarian efforts, enhancing the ability of these organizations to make a measurable impact. “This approach promotes the spirit of our shared responsibility in standing together to support those who are vulnerable and affected. The collaboration between The Big Heart Foundation, Irthi, and Asprey exemplifies a unified commitment to positive global humanitarian efforts, working to improve the lives of thousands worldwide,” the TBHF Chairperson further noted.

A vision of cultural heritage and human generosity

The high-jewellery collection illuminates Sharjah’s enduring dedication to champion global arts and cultures, and steer human passions and talents to build a more inclusive and equitable world where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, can access their basic human rights.

Reem Bin Karam, Director General of Irthi, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, “This partnership is a true testament to the power of art and craftsmanship to drive meaningful and impactful change. At Irthi, our mission is to preserve and elevate Emirati crafts, integrating them into contemporary design narratives while empowering the talented artisans behind them. This collaboration with Asprey London is a perfect reflection of that”.

“We are especially proud that the proceeds from this collection will support TBHF’s global humanitarian efforts. Our shared commitment emanates from Sharjah’s deep-rooted passion for doing good that drives initiatives like this—where art, heritage and compassion unite to create lasting, positive change for communities around the world,” she further added.

“Asprey is deeply honoured to contribute to this noble cause, working alongside The Big Heart Foundation and Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council”, said John Rigas, Asprey Executive Chairman. “We are proud to have infused Irthi’s Emirati heritage into this collection, ensuring each piece reflects not only the finest craftsmanship but also the essence of humanitarian commitment.”

The Big Heart Foundation's humanitarian impact

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of TBHF, highlighted the profound humanitarian impact this initiative will bring. “The impact of this collection goes beyond its beauty—it extends into the lives of countless individuals and communities across our region and the world. The proceeds from these pieces will plant seeds of hope, create opportunities, and spark positive change where it is needed the most. At TBHF, we are filled with anticipation, knowing that the difference we make together will ripple far and wide”.

“It is a privilege for us to walk this journey alongside Sharjah’s visionary leadership, whose unwavering commitment to tolerance, compassion, and resilience continues to light the way forward for all of us,” she added.

The Precious Heart collection’s launch marks another milestone in TBHF’s ongoing efforts to alleviate suffering and support communities worldwide. Through innovative partnerships like this, TBHF continues to inspire generosity and positive change on a global scale.

Video link: https://we.tl/t-vRQjX3MBmV