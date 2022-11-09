Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held a closing ceremony for the employees of Ahli United Bank (AUB), who have successfully completed the Professional Award in Digital Transformation – Level 7 Programme.

The Programme, which was held in a hybrid format, witnessed the participation of 24 employees of the Bank in Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt, who successfully fulfilled all the programme requirements.

During the programme, participants explored how to assess their organisation's needs for digital transformation, gained insights into the key transformational technologies, and engaged in practical exercises to initiate the digital transformation roadmap relevant to their entities. Additionally, the programme focused on leveraging digital tools to develop new business concepts and recognise digital transformation trends.

The closing ceremony included a welcome speech by the Acting Head of Digital Transformation and Project Management Centre at the BIBF, Ms. Maryam Majed, and an address by the Group Head of Human Resources at Ahli United Bank Mr. Sunil Zacharia. Furthermore, The BIBF Expert Trainer, Mr. Sidney Wheatley, delivered an inspirational session to motivate the participants to embark on their digital transformation journey at AUB.

Director of the BIBF Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh and the Head of Talent Management & Transformation at AUB Mr. Ali Al-Marzooq, distributed the certificates to the programme participants.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Al-Marzooq stated, “Keeping in line with the transformative and digitalisation direction of Ahli United Bank, the AUB Professional Award in Digital Transformation programme is an essential and unique learning milestone for our staff, to upskill and enhance the level of knowledge and capabilities.”

“With the BIBF being one of our key strategic learning partners, they have played an important role in the delivery of several trainings with the purpose of equipping our staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to implement a culture of change and innovation.” He added.

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh expressed his pride in graduating an esteemed group of employees at AUB, who were able to successfully complete the requirements of the programme. He also lauded the bank's ongoing efforts to adapt to the fast-paced changes in the financial technology sector, which enhances the bank's ability to serve its clients and keeps it at the forefront of industry standards.

Furthermore, Ms. Maryam Majed confirmed that this programme is one of the most significant programmes offered at the BIBF due to the growing demand for technical expertise in the financial and economic institutions. To thrive in today's hyper-competitive digital economy, employees need digital skills and competencies, as well as the capacity to develop solutions that improve workplace efficiency and customer experience.

The Professional Award in Digital Transformation Programme is designed for business professionals who wish to develop a strategic roadmap for digital business transformation in their organisation. It focuses on taking advantage of ‘digitalisation’ to create completely new business concepts and direction ‘Digital Transformation’.

