Manama, Bahrain : The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced a strategic partnership with UpGradelle, a leading French-based consultancy firm specialised in digital transformation architectures, with the main aim of developing capabilities in the field of Digital Transformation and Agile Project Management. The agreement was signed during the distinguished visit of His Excellency, the Ambassador of France, Mr. Eric Giraud-Telme, who serves to strengthen education and training ties between Bahrain and France.

On this occasion, Dr. Nesrine Beldi Miro Padovani, Co-founder, and CEO of UpGradelle stated, "At UpGradelle, we are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the BIBF to empower the Kingdom of Bahrain's human capital, equipping them with the essential skills to spearhead agile transformations within their respective organisations.”

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF stated, “This collaboration, with its focus on advancing capabilities in Digital Transformation and Agile Project Management, is set to strengthen the BIBF's position as a leader in delivering state-of-the-art training and development solutions in this crucial field. As industries worldwide embrace agile methodologies to navigate the challenges of the digital era, the BIBF, with the support of UpGradelle as a digital leader, plans to equip Bahrain’s financial and business sectors with highly skilled agile leaders that can catalyse the change in business operations.”

Ms. Maryam Majed, Head of Digital Transformation and Project Management Centre at the BIBF, stated, "This partnership marks a strategic step in our commitment to equipping professionals with the skills needed to drive digital transformation in their respective organisations. Together with Upgradelle, we aim to empower Bahrain's workforce, ensuring they are at the forefront of innovation."

As Bahrain continues its journey towards becoming a digital hub, this collaboration between the BIBF and Upgradelle is poised to cultivate a future where Bahrain's cadres lead in digital literacy and innovation. It is a step towards ensuring that Bahrain's human capital is not just prepared for the future but are active contributors to the ongoing digital revolution.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive Development,

Accounting and Finance,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

