Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region’s premier training and development provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Banking and Financial Training and Studies (IBFTS) in Libya, aimed at enhancing collaboration in education, training, and capacity building across the banking and financial services sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, and Mr. Ahmed Othman, General Manager of the IBFTS, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

Through this strategic partnership, both parties will work together to:

Develop and deliver joint training programmes tailored to the evolving needs of the banking and financial industry.

Facilitate exchange of expertise, knowledge, and best practices in professional education.

Explore opportunities for student and staff exchanges, workshops, and conferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated: “This MoU reflects our commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in financial education and professional development. By working closely with the Institute of Banking and Financial Training and Studies in Libya, we aim to foster the growth of highly skilled professionals who will drive the development of the financial sector in both countries.”

From the Libyan side, Mr. Ahmed Othman commented: “We are delighted to formalise this partnership with the BIBF, a leading institution in the region. This collaboration will provide our students and professionals with access to world-class expertise, innovative training, and opportunities for knowledge exchange that will contribute to Libya’s financial sector growth and resilience.”

This agreement underscores the BIBF’s ongoing mission to expand its regional and international partnerships, supporting sustainable development goals through education and human capital development.