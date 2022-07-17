Manama, Bahrain: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region's premier training and development provider, has launched the Islamic Finance Practical Handbook in collaboration with Al Salam Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the region.

The handbook offers updated information on Islamic banking topics including capital markets, trade finance, Takaful insurance systems, and other relevant banking regulations, with the aim of enhancing the Islamic finance industry at a global level.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rafik Nayed, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Salam Bank, said: “Our collaboration with the BIBF will help to equip the next generation of Islamic finance professionals with the essential tools to enhance their industry knowledge. The Islamic Finance Handbook will serve as a primary source of comprehensive information. It is the product of a collaboration that leverages Al Salam Bank’s expertise and experience and will contribute to the advancement of the Islamic banking sector.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director of the BIBF said: At the BIBF, we seek to sustain our status as a pioneer in Islamic finance training on a regional and a global scale, and we are grateful to Al Salam Bank for supporting this initiative aimed at equipping the industry with highly qualified and knowledgeable professionals within the field of Islamic finance.”

For his part, Mujtaba Khalid, the BIBF’s Head of the Islamic Finance Centre, said: “As the oldest Islamic finance professional qualifications provider in the world, the BIBF Islamic Finance Centre is committed to delivering an exponential learning experience and wider knowledge in the Islamic finance sector. With the support of Al Salam Bank, we were able to develop this practical handbook to facilitate applied and practical knowledge for industry professionals.”

