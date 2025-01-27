The Avenues - Bahrain is thrilled to announce its victory at the Arabian Property Awards 2024-2025, securing two prestigious honours for its outstanding achievements in property development. The Avenues - Bahrain was recognized for its excellence in Best Leisure Architecture and Best Retail Development categories. The awards were announced at the glamorous Arabian Property Awards ceremony, held on December 4, 2024, at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai. We are also delighted to announce that The Avenues – Bahrain has won such an award, having previously earned the “Best Retail Architecture” in 2018.

The Avenues - Bahrain's Best Leisure Architecture award is a testament to the project’s commitment to providing a world-class leisure experience in a beautifully designed space. The project excels in both aesthetic value and functionality, offering visitors an unforgettable and immersive environment.

In addition, the Best Retail Development award highlights the mall’s transformative impact on the retail landscape in Bahrain. The Avenues - Bahrain stands as a premier destination, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for locals and visitors alike.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized with two major awards at the Arabian Property Awards 2024-2025,” said Mr. Firas Barakat, Mall Director, The Avenues- Bahrain. “These awards highlight our dedication to creating spaces that elevate the standard of living, leisure, and retail in The Kingdom of Bahrain, and we are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of excellence in everything we do."