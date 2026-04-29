Collaboration focuses on supporting high-impact community projects and expanding access to education and entrepreneurship opportunities for youth

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), aimed at strengthening collaboration to develop the social entrepreneurship ecosystem across the emirate, support impactful community initiatives, and further empower youth by enhancing access to education and enabling their active participation in community development.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026, hosted in the capital from 20 to 22 April at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, in the presence of officials and representatives from participating entities across the entrepreneurship sector.

The partnership seeks to unify efforts to foster an enabling environment for social entrepreneurship, support innovative ventures that address key community priorities, and contribute to the development of youth capabilities by enhancing access to education as part of an integrated ecosystem, in line with Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities.

Areas of cooperation include the exchange of expertise and knowledge, the development of joint programmes in education, scientific research, and training, as well as support for initiatives delivered under Athar+, one of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an flagship initiatives focused on advancing the growth and continuity of social entrepreneurship ventures and expanding their impact within the community.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Salem Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said: “At the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we are committed to building strategic partnerships that contribute to developing an integrated social entrepreneurship ecosystem, empowering the community and strengthening community development. This memorandum with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation marks an important step towards supporting impactful initiatives focused on education and social entrepreneurship, contributing to empowering the youth and enhancing their role within this vital ecosystem, while advancing long-term community

development. It also reflects our commitment to directing social contributions towards initiatives that deliver tangible impact and support the emirate’s social priorities.”

Mona Ghander, Senior Vice President of Innovative Solutions & Strategic partnerships at AGF said: “Strategic partnerships are central to how we scale impact. Our collaboration with Ma’an brings together complementary capabilities to strengthen the link between education, skills, and real economic participation. By aligning our efforts, we can better support the growth of social enterprises and ensure young people are equipped to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s long-term social and economic priorities.”

This partnership aligns with the objectives of “Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2026”, which serves as an integrated platform bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers, while accelerating business growth and strengthening the emirate’s innovation ecosystem.

About the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, transparently directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address critical social priorities in the health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.

About the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation

Established in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 426,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and opportunity into lasting impact.