The Ascott Limited is bringing its hospitality brand The Crest Collection to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time with the signing of the 539 rooms and suites, Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection, on the iconic Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

UAE, Dubai – The Ascott Limited, a global hospitality operator today announced the signing of Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, which is set to open in Q1 of 2027. This milestone marks the UAE debut of The Crest Collection, The Ascott Limited’s global portfolio of bespoke properties that celebrate the history and heritage of each destination through distinctive architecture and culturally rich hospitality experiences.

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Marjan Island, the property, takes inspiration from the grace and beauty of the Arabian “Mahra” horse. The Al Mahra Resort blends Arabian heritage with contemporary luxury, offering travellers a unique gateway into the rich tapestry of Arabia history and culture.

Al Mahra Resort will feature 539 uniquely designed rooms and luxury suites, thoughtfully crafted to cater to the diverse needs of guests. Guests can indulge in a range of dining options, including an all-day dining restaurant, café, pool bar and a beach bar, offering vibrant culinary experiences. The resort also boasts state-of-the-art meeting spaces, making it ideal for business and social gatherings. The resort’s exceptional leisure facilities, include a stunning swimming pool, thrilling water sports, a state-of-the-art gym, and a dedicated kids' play area.

Ras Al Khaimah has emerged as one of the United Arab Emirates most sought-after travel and investment destinations, and Marjan Island is rapidly emerging as a premier destination, combining pristine natural beauty with world-class entertainment developments. The launch of The Al Mahra Resort aligns with the emirate’s ambitious vision and the rising demand for exclusive, experiential stays in the region. The global heritage tourism market, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.51%[1] between 2025 and 2033, further underscores the significance of The Crest Collection’s introduction to Marjan Island.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for The Ascott Limited in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, commented: “The debut of The Crest Collection in the UAE is an exciting milestone for Ascott, and we’re proud to bring this unique brand to the country. The Al Mahra Resort on Marjan Island is set to offer travellers immersive experiences that reflect the rich history and culture of the destination. We are honoured to partner with the esteemed FAM Holding, whose vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating distinctive properties and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for today’s discerning travellers”

Dr. Faisal Ali Mousa, Founder and Chairman of leading real estate developer FAM Holding, and owner of The Al Mahra Resort, said: “The Al Mahra Resort seamlessly blends the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah with modern luxury, offering guests a unique experience that honours and celebrates the emirate’s rich cultural heritage. Collaborating with The Ascott Limited has been a rewarding partnership. Their expertise, attention to detail, and shared vision have been pivotal in bringing this project to life."

The Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection, will join The Ascott Limited’s growing portfolio in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey further cementing the brand’s position as a leader in delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. With 40 properties and over 5,800 units in operation and under development across the region, Ascott continues to provide a diverse range of offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of travellers and property owners.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 940 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About FAM Holding

Famholding P.S.C. is a leading real estate development company. Founded in 2005, committed to shaping the future of urban living. With a rich history and a forward-thinking approach, we specialize in creating vibrant residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that reflect the highest standards of quality and innovation. At FAM Holdings, we understand the evolving needs of modern communities. Our developments are designed to provide a seamless blend of functionality, sustainability, and luxury, ensuring they stand the test of time while enhancing the lives of those who live and work in them. Guided by a passion for excellence, we strive to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed expectations, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve. Over the years, Famholding P.S.C. has become synonymous with trust, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the real estate industry. At Famholding, we understand the evolving needs of modern communities. Our developments are designed to provide a seamless blend of functionality, sustainability, and luxury, ensuring they stand the test of time while enhancing the lives of those who live and work in them. Guided by a passion for excellence, we strive to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed expectations, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve. Over the years, Famholding P.S.C. has become synonymous with trust, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the real estate industry.

[1] IMARC Group, Heritage Tourism Market Report, 2024