Morocco at the centre of Ascott’s North Africa growth strategy, with new signing of Citadines Bab Tangier and recent opening of Citadines Almaz Casablanca as key milestones, alongside a robust pipeline of upcoming openings across Casablanca and Marrakech

Morocco – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a global hospitality operator and leader in apart’hotels and hotels, is accelerating its expansion across North Africa with new partnerships, openings and a robust pipeline of upcoming properties in Morocco’s key economic and tourism hubs.

Marking a significant milestone in its Morocco expansion strategy, Ascott celebrates the recent opening of Citadines Almaz Casablanca. The 61-unit apart’hotel caters to both short- and long-stay guests, blending comfort and convenience in Morocco’s bustling commercial capital. Located just 30 minutes from Mohammed V International Airport, Citadines Almaz Casablanca offers easy access to key landmarks like the Hassan II Mosque, Old Medina, and the scenic Corniche. With state-of-the-art amenities including a gym, restaurant, and meeting facilities, Citadines Almaz Casablanca provides a seamless ‘live, work, and play’ experience for modern travellers.

Further strengthening its presence in the region, Ascott signs Citadines Bab Tangier, a 130-unit property slated to open in 2027. The apart’hotel will be strategically located near Tangier International Airport, the Freezone, and the industrial zone, making it a prime choice for business and leisure travellers. Tangier’s rapid economic growth, driven by its position on the Strait of Gibraltar and a thriving manufacturing sector, is pivotal as a strategic market for Ascott.

Morocco’s tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with over 17 million visitors in 2024 a 20 per cent increase from the previous year—and projections of 20 million visitors by 2025. The 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will proudly co-host, is set to further elevate the country’s global profile, attracting millions of football fans and driving demand for premium accommodations. Capitalising on the region’s rapid growth and rising appeal as a premier global travel hotspot, Ascott’s continued investment in Morocco underscores its long-term vision for North Africa.

Ascott’s Morocco pipeline also includes several highly anticipated openings across Casablanca and Marrakech:

Citadines Connect Belvedere Casablanca (Q 4 , 202 6 ): A 60-unit business hotel near Casablanca’s central business district, the historic Medina, and the bustling Prince Moulay Abdallah neighbourhood, catering to corporate travellers seeking modern conveniences.

Citadines Racine Casablanca (Q 3 , 2025): A 123-unit serviced residence right in the heart of the Racine business district, idea for both a short getaway and a long stay in the vibrant city center.

Ascott Hivernage Marrakech (Q4, 2026): A 100-unit elegantly designed serviced residence in the prestigious Hivernage district, offering majestic views of the Atlas Mountains and proximity to key landmarks including the iconic Jamaa el Fna Square and the vibrant souks of the Medina.

The Unlimited Collection Marrakech (Q4, 2026): A 90-room lifestyle hotel in the lively cultural and commercial hub of Gueliz, offering guests the authentic 'RedCity' experiences along with state-of-the-art amenities.

“We are excited to deepen our presence in North Africa and specifically Morocco, a country that is witnessing remarkable growth and holds immense potential. We are seeing an increasing need for serviced apartments and lifestyle hotels that aligns seamlessly with Ascott’s expertise in flexible long- and short-stay accommodation solutions,” said Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at The Ascott Limited. “The opening of Citadines Almaz Casablanca and the signing of Citadines Bab Tangier mark key milestones in our ambitious growth strategy as we continue to provide exceptional guest experiences across this dynamic region.”

With six properties totaling over 600 rooms in North Africa – a thirty per cent increase from 2023 – Ascott is well-positioned to deliver world-class lodging solutions to support the region’s economic and tourism growth. Ascott continues to provide a diverse range of offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of travellers and property owners with 40 properties and over 5,800 units in operation and under development across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 940 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.