Muscat, Oman: The Arc at The Sustainable City – Yiti has set a new national record with the sale of Oman’s most expensive penthouse, priced at over OMR 2 million. This landmark transaction was part of a surge in early demand that has driven total phase one sales past OMR 10 million, all secured within weeks of unveiling the project and before the official launch event next month. The achievement underscores Oman’s growing appetite for sustainable, high-end living.

The record-breaking penthouses occupy a prime position at the Arc, offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the sea, mountain, and marina. The residence is approached through a private entrance lobby and unfolds into expansive, open-plan entertaining spaces anchored by a statement show kitchen. Every detail is meticulously curated، from bespoke interiors with designer fittings to hand-selected, premium materials. An expansive outdoor terrace with a private pool, and a dedicated gated parking, reserved solely for the penthouse owner, introduces a first-of-its-kind luxury in Oman’s residential market.

“This is a defining moment for Oman’s real estate sector,” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of The Sustainable City - Yiti: “To secure the nation’s most expensive penthouse sale alongside more than OMR 10 million in total phase one sales before our official launch speaks volumes about the demand for sustainable luxury living. It reflects the confidence of regional and global buyers in our vision where lifestyle, legacy, and long-term investment value are seamlessly integrated.”

With significant interest from global investors and Omani nationals following the reveal of The Arc, this achievement reaffirms Oman’s appeal as a destination for high-quality, purpose-led real estate.

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be Oman’s first community designed to meet net-zero emissions targets by 2040. Its live-work-thrive model brings together renewable infrastructure, walkable neighbourhoods, wellness and equestrian facilities, retail, education, hotels, and more. Spanning nearly one million sqm, the development is committed to 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills, and achieving 80% self-sufficiency in food production.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.