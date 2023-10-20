Ajman, United Arab Emirates: - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is pleased to announce a significant milestone achieved through a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Thumbay Group, aimed at boosting the medical tourism sector in the emirate. The memorandum, which was signed in May, marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to expand and fortify cooperation between the two entities, further establishing Ajman as a premier destination for medical treatment and healthcare services.

This collaboration encompasses active participation by ADTD in both local and international medical conferences and exhibitions, with the primary objective of raising awareness and promoting medical tourism in Ajman. A notable highlight of this partnership was the recent visit of distinguished doctors from India, organized as part of a promotional roadshow held recently in India. This successful endeavor led to the arrival of the first group of patients from Nigeria, with ADTD providing extensive logistical and visa support, as well as streamlining administrative procedures.

Under the guidance and coordination of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Thumbay Group has extended exclusive offers to employees and guests of hotel establishments within the Emirate of Ajman, effective from October 3, running for a full year. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to promoting medical tourism in Ajman, offering distinctive therapeutic experiences, and delivering high-quality healthcare services to the local community and visitors alike.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, commented on this successful collaboration, saying, "Ajman has firmly established itself as a distinguished and unique medical destination, and we are dedicated to fortifying this vital sector. Our partnership with Thumbay Group opens new horizons for promoting therapeutic tourism in the Emirate of Ajman and enhancing its competitiveness in this domain."

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group, expressed his honor at collaborating with Ajman Tourism this year, emphasizing their commitment to providing distinguished and innovative medical services. He stated, "This partnership underscores our dedication to economic development in the Emirate of Ajman, contributing to its recognition as a standout global hub for medical tourism."

Mr. Sultan Ali Al Nuaimi, Director of Licensing & Tourism Standard Department at ADTD, emphasized the significance of this partnership with Thumbay Group in advancing medical tourism in Ajman. He reaffirmed their commitment to supporting strategic partners and seizing opportunities to develop medical tourism in the emirate, ultimately enhancing the experience of residents and visitors and aligning with the department's vision.

It is worth noting that Ajman has made remarkable strides in the field of medical tourism in recent years, with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development continually striving to bolster this pivotal sector. With the establishment of ZOYA Health & Wellbeing Resort and strategic partnerships with esteemed healthcare institutions such as Thumbay Group, Ajman is evolving into a distinguished medical tourism destination, offering comprehensive health experiences that encompass a wide range of medical services and therapeutic programs.

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/