Dubai: Meraas, the visionary developer behind iconic projects like Bluewaters Island and City Walk, proudly presents "The Acres," an exceptional residential community in the burgeoning Dubailand area. The first phase of this meticulously planned project introduces an unparalleled collection of 3–5 bedroom villas, seamlessly blending modern living with nature's tranquility.

Elite Living Amidst Nature

Nestled in the heart of Dubailand, "The Acres" is a brand-new community of standalone villas, promising a lifestyle of utmost luxury. Developed by Meraas, renowned for their innovation and commitment to contemporary living, this exclusive enclave is scheduled for handover in October 2027.

Exquisite Residences

"The Acres" features an exclusive collection of 642 elite residences, each boasting contemporary designs that seamlessly integrate with lush gardens and swimmable lagoons. These 3–5 bedroom villas redefine elegance, with open-plan layouts, double-height living spaces, and panoramic windows revealing breathtaking views. Spanning from 3,084 sq. ft to 6,001 sq. ft, these two-story residences offer expansive living areas, family spaces, and shaded terraces. Private swimming pools, surrounded by verdant greenery, provide the perfect retreat for residents.

Meraas: Pioneering Innovation

Meraas Holdings, a distinguished UAE developer specializing in real estate, leisure, and hospitality, brings innovation to the highest standard. The company has left an indelible mark on Dubai's skyline with projects like Citywalk, Bluewaters Island, Jumeira Bay, Pearl Jumeira, and La Mer. Meraas continues to shape modern and contemporary living experiences, making their developments highly sought-after by discerning buyers.

Dubailand: A Perfect Blend

Strategically located in the Dubailand district, residents of "The Acres" enjoy a unique connection to both nature and vibrant city life. Green parks, entertainment destinations, and diverse dining options surround the villas, creating a perfect blend of tranquility and urban convenience.

Upon completion, "The Acres" will offer extensive infrastructure, including a mosque, clubhouse, and retail zone. The neighborhood is conveniently situated close to The Sustainable City Plaza and Cityland Mall, reachable within a 15-minute drive.

Education and Healthcare at Your Doorstep

Catering to families, "The Acres" provides on-site educational facilities, including a kindergarten and primary school. Nearby institutions such as Blossom Serena Nursery Dubai, Odyssey Nursery – Living Legends, and GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha are all within a 10-minute drive. Quality healthcare is easily accessible, with Saudi German Clinic, Serena, Mediclinic Arabian Ranches, and Dr. Kamkar Medical & Physiotherapy Center, all reachable within a 25-minute drive.

In Partnership with D&B Properties

In collaboration with D&B Properties, one of the leading brokerage firms in Dubai, "The Acres" ensures a seamless and gratifying homebuying experience. With nearly a decade's experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties has garnered acclaim as an award-winning firm. Recognized as the 'Top Broker of Emaar' for four consecutive years, D&B Properties has forged premium collaborations with leading developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA, and listing platforms like houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals.

