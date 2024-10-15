For the ninth consecutive year, the annual Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Summit was recently held in Jeddah under the patronage of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, with the participation of a regional gathering of leading IBD experts to push the boundaries of patient care united in their mission to elevate standards of care for IBD patients. Building on the success of previous convenings.

The 9th Future Gates was centered around four transformative objective enhancing patient monitoring, empowering patients through sessions focused on patient-reported outcomes, promoting a multidisciplinary approach, and advancing appropriate decision-making in evidence-based treatment.

Prof. Majid Almadi, Consultant gastroenterologist at the College of Medicine, King Saud University and King Saud University Medical City praised the organization of the 9th summit for inflammatory bowel disease, as this summit comes after the success of previous eight convenings, in which we are all proud as gastroenterology experts to participate in order to share our commitment to raising the standards of care for patients with IBD throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Africa. Prof. Majid stressed the need for optimal use of patient-reported outcomes in clinical practice to support patient centered care, adding that it is of utmost importance to use data in clinical trials in addition to the possibility of practical application in clinical practice.

Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie's regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, pointed out that this summit is a good chance to exchange knowledge and experiences and help change the perspective on the best ways to improve patient outcomes and improve their lives, stressing that organizing the summit comes from AbbVie’s belief in its role in spreading awareness and medical education, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to reach a healthy society according to the latest international health standards, as well as the company’s constant interest in spreading awareness among patients with the aim of early detection of diseases and dealing with the disease in the best way.

The conference also included a number of workshops, of the scientific papers presented, and a review of the latest methods of diagnosis and dealing with the disease from a medical perspective on one hand and a psychological perspective on the other, in accordance with international recommendations & guidelines.