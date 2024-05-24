Cairo: Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, will be participating in ProPak MENA 2024, as the diamond sponsor for the second consecutive year. Tetra Pak will showcase its latest innovations, end-to- end solutions and latest technologies.

Wael Khoury, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Egypt Area said: “We are pleased to sponsor ProPak MENA, Africa’s most comprehensive event for Processing and Packaging in the F&B Manufacturing Industry for the second year under the theme “Unlocking the Future” as we aim to be the go-to partner for the food industry, delivering sustainable solutions, optimal results, and memorable customer experiences.

Khoury emphasized, “Our strategic focus on four key areas: delivering food safety and quality, leading the sustainability transformation, integration, and optimization of customer operations, and driving innovation for growth. At our booth, we will showcase our latest end-to-end solutions to our existing and potential partners, all aligned with the theme ‘Unlocking the Future’, where we will demonstrate practical and innovative applications of these focus areas, providing a glimpse into the exciting possibilities ahead.

It is worth mentioning that two members of Tetra Pak Egypt Area team will be speaking at two occasions, Shereen Shaheen, Head of Corporate Affairs Middle East and Africa, will be speaking in the Arab African Roundtable Discussion on Accelerating the Sustainable Food Packaging. Ahmed Abo El Saoud, Regional Sustainability Manager, will also be speaking at the ProPak Mena Conference about unlocking sustainable growth, sharing latest efforts in leading sustainability transformation in Egypt.



In addition to Egypt’s team the delegation of Tetra Pak includes a selection of processing and account management experts from different regional and international markets.



Our booth will showcase the latest innovations and services that are relevant to the Egyptian market. The main highlights of Tetra Pak booth include five categories: packaging, Processing, Services, Sustainability and Supply Chain.



Packaging: In response to the changing behaviors of the consumers and the evolving dynamics of the market, Tetra Pak unlocks the future of packaging with a variety of its latest package developments: different sizes and shapes, new functionality, packaging effects and environmental innovations.



Processing: Processing is another field where Tetra Pak excels within six categories: dairy, cheese, ice cream, beverage, prepared food, and powder. Tetra Pak®’s production solutions and services enable food manufacturers to achieve superior production. The company delivers plants with guaranteed performance and offer support over the lifetime of the plant.



Services: The portfolio of services that covers Maintenance Services, Parts, consumables, ingredients, upgrades, plant components, Training Services, Automation Services, Installation Services & Expert Services across the entire production process.



Sustainability: Sustainability has been at the heart of our business since its foundation. Tetra Pak is committed to leading eight areas with the greatest potential for impact. We aim to join forces with various stockholders so we can add value by working together on joint sustainability initiatives; with Economical, Environmental and Societal benefits.



Supply chain: This is where to explore how Tetra Pak's supply always works on delivering quality, speed, and unique service to our valued customers.



Wael Khoury, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Egypt Area noted, “The future will present many challenges and opportunities for our business and for the food and beverage industry. Our aim is to make food safe and available everywhere, for even more people.: he concluded, “However, the future needs of our customers and our planet require a new perspective - on quality, sustainability, integration & optimisation and on innovation - while maintaining our commitment to food safety. We will continue to deliver on our promise - to protect what's good.



It is worth mentioning that ProPak MENA is the largest packaging and processing event for Africa’s food and beverage producers. It brings together thousands of key F&B manufacturing professionals from Egypt and worldwide. The event will take place from the 26th till the 28th of May in Egypt International Exhibition Centre.



Visit Tetra Pak booth at Egypt International Exhibition Center, booth H1.F50