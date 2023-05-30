Cairo: Under the theme “Unlocking Growth, Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is the Diamond Sponsor of PROPAK MENA, the most comprehensive event for food processing and packaging in Africa, held from the 28th till the 30th of May 2023 in Egypt International Exhibition Centre.



Minister of Trade and Industry, Eng. Ahmed Saleh, inaugurated the event in its first day which witnessed the attendance of more than 5200 visitors, with an increase of 13% in comparison to the first 2 days of the event last year.



In addition to Egypt’s team the delegation of Tetra Pak includes Omar Yassin, Regional Portfolio Manager, Muhammad Kaleem, Senior Sales Support Specialist, Anders Karlsson, Application Sales Manager, Josh Liu, Portfolio Manager, and Jimmy Moons, Commercial Product Manager.



Wael Khoury, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Egypt Area said: “We are happy to participate in such a successful event. The theme of the event comes in line with our ambitions to provide more producers with our latest innovations, packaging, services, and processing solutions. Our stand is designed to emphasize our end-to-end offering”.



He concluded “we have been operating in Egypt for more than 40 years working with almost all milk, juice, and cheese producers in the market.”



The main highlights include:

The packaging portfolio station with Tetra Recart, a modern alternative to cans and jars. It is an innovative, future-proof packaging solution for shelf-stable foods, from soups and beans to wet pet food. Find out why we say that food has a new home.

The most recent packaging formats, sizes, and shapes, with new functionalities.

Tetra Pak Services that can help you improve your performance, optimize costs, and ensure food safety throughout the lifecycle of your operations.

Processing solutions within six categories: dairy, cheese, ice cream, beverage, prepared food, and powder.

Supply chain operations station that shows our extensive network of state-of-the-art factories strategically located worldwide ensuring swift and efficient production of packaging material.

Ahmed Abo El Saoud, Regional Sustainability Manager, participates as well in the “Carton Packaging” session on the second day of the conference to address Tetra Pak's sustainability contribution to the carton packages collection & recycling, in addition to other topics.