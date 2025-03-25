Cairo, Egypt: Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to environmental leadership. The company has been recognized for corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global nonprofit organization that promotes environmental transparency. This recognition comes in the form of an 'A' score from CDP, which Tetra Pak has now secured for the fourth time in five years.

CDP, renowned for its structured approach and broad participation, sets a high standard for sustainability leadership. In its 2024 evaluation, based on data reported through CDP's 2024 climate change questionnaires, CDP evaluated data from over 22,000 companies, ranking them based on transparency, tangible action, and environmental leadership.

Tetra Pak remains committed to global sustainability, actively collaborating to enhance recycling and working with stakeholders to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across certain scopes of its value chains by 2050. As of 2023, the company reduced total absolute GHG emissions across the full value chain by 20% compared with a 2019 baseline, with emissions from its operations down by 47%, upstream emissions by 21%, and downstream emissions by 17%.

This commitment aligns with Tetra Pak Egypt’s local efforts to build a more sustainable future. In Egypt, Tetra Pak has inaugurated the country’s first UBC recycling line in collaboration with Uniboard, Egypt’s top paperboard producer with a joint investment of €2.5 million. The recycling facility spans 1,000 Sqm, and has a capacity to recycle 8,000 tons.

Furthermore, Tetra Pak recently launched an operational health and safety program for waste pickers in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA). This initiative provides training and personal protective equipment (PPE) to waste pickers, ensuring safer and more productive working conditions and supporting an integrated infrastructure that enhances sustainability and uplifts the waste management ecosystem.

From his side, Wael Khoury, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Egypt Area, noted: “at Tetra Pak Egypt we are thrilled to operate the first UBC recycling plant in Egypt. This achievement brings us closer to our circularity goals and helps our customers reach their own ambitious objectives. It will benefit both our customers and the community at large."

He also added: “Additionally, our collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and WMRA to improve conditions for waste collectors underscores our commitment to actively building a more inclusive and sustainable waste ecosystem. These initiatives are not only aligned with our global sustainability vision but also reflect our local commitment to making a lasting impact on communities and the environment.”

Globally, the company also reported on forests and, for the second year, water security – recording an 'A-' score in both categories cemented Tetra Pak's inclusion in the CDP leadership band once again.

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what’s good: food, people and the planet.