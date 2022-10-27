Lund, Sweden: Tetra Pak, the global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, held a signing ceremony with Nuitree Food to establish a specialized plant-based manufacturing facility in the UAE to provide a comprehensive End-to-End processing and packaging solutions delivery.

The collaboration is set to be one of the region’s premier solutions by Tetra Pak, a regional pioneer and Nuitree Food, a UAE based company which is part of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla AlQasimi Group of Companies. The solution comes in line with both entities’ visions on sustainability. Tetra Pak’s strategic vision is to provide sustainable food packaging that ensures food safety and availability, while reducing the environmental impact on our planet.

According to a Tetra Pak study, by 2032, the market for plant-based foods is expected to be worth $34.5 billion, as consumption habits and patterns are changing rapidly. Together with a better awareness of the food production process and the rise of today's more ethical consumer, there is a positive perception that plant-based products are nutritionally sound. Whether it is local manufacturing, GMO-free ingredients, packaging, or transportation; transparency, sustainability, and sourcing are crucial factors.

Omro Kakah, Managing Partner of Nuitree Foods, added: “With the global food and beverage trends moving towards healthy and sustainable Plant-Based Alternatives, we are proud to be leading this shift in the diary and beverage industry in the UAE and the region. Our partnership with Tetra Pak with its vast experience in such projects reflects our commitment to producing high quality Plant-Based Diary alternatives products that transcend global competition. We are also glad to announce that this project will include establishing the region’s first Technology and training center of its kind. This will facilitate Research and Development and promote innovation in our product offerings as well as provide training facility for students who wish to advance their career in the beverage sector.”

Niels Hougaard, Managing Director, Tetra Pak, said: “At Tetra Pak we are committed to helping our customers bring their visions for the future to life. We are proud to be collaborating with a forward-thinking company like Nuitree Food, to advance the plant-based industry in the UAE and the region to meet expanding demands. Tetra Pak has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and solutions, and we will continue to provide businesses with sheer excellence to enable our customers to advance their ambitions.”

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

About Nuitree Food

Nuitree Food is a UAE based Company and the region’s first specialized manufacturer of Plant-Based Diary alternatives. Located in Dubai Industrial City, The factory is scheduled to commence operation in the first quarter of 2024 with an initial capacity of 8000 Liters/hr. the factory will focus on producing Almond and Oat Milk products as well as an array of innovative Plant-Based Beverages.

