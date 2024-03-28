Dubai, UAE: Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced expanded Tenable Cloud Security cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities for Kubernetes on-premises and public cloud environments. These latest advancements extend Tenable’s CNAPP benefits, such as contextual risk visibility, preventive security controls, and zero trust / least privilege enforcement, to Kubernetes.

Kubernetes, the de facto standard used by global organizations for cloud application development and container orchestration, is complex and difficult to properly configure and manage. This can lead to increased security risk and cloud exposures. In fact, nearly four in 10 (37%) organizations have experienced revenue or customer loss as the result of a Kubernetes security incident.1 Tenable Cloud Security eliminates the barrier to entry for developers, security professionals and security leaders alike by dramatically simplifying technical risk data into plain, easy to understand language.

Tenable Cloud Security is intuitive and highly scalable, helping organizations easily navigate any step on their cloud security journey. Customers gain the ability to prioritize their efforts with automated contextual risk analysis across the full cloud technology stack, as well as achieve least privilege at scale. The new Kubernetes features and functionality from Tenable Cloud Security enable organizations to:

Scale Visibility Across Public and On-Premises Kubernetes Deployments: Protect Kubernetes clusters running on-premises, in private networks, as well as both managed and self-managed clusters with comprehensive visibility and reporting at scale. Unlock full visibility to the resources in a cluster, including workloads, users, role bindings, namespaces and beyond.

Intercept Risky Deployments with Preventive Security Controls: Block non-compliant Kubernetes resource deployments with custom admission controller and custom zero trust security policies.

Evade Long-Standing Privileges: Leverage least privilege policies and Just-in-Time (JIT) access to provide time-limited access and avoid long-standing privileges in Kubernetes clusters.

“Tenable Cloud Security takes the guesswork out of the entire cloud security equation, enabling security teams to reduce cloud risk in minutes,” said Shai Morag, senior vice president and general manager of Tenable Cloud Security. “We’re in an overly saturated market of feature-based tools that address small, inconsequential areas of risk. Tenable provides comprehensive visibility, accelerated time to value and unmatched actionable intelligence that takes the security headaches out of Kubernetes and all cloud infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, CRN named Tenable a Cloud 100 company, a list that honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software and security.

Tenable is exhibiting this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 in the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles at booth G17. More information is available at: https://www.tenable.com/events/kubecon-europe-paris

Read more about Kubernetes security in the following blog post: Unlocking Kubernetes Security with Tenable Cloud Security's Latest Features

Join the upcoming Tenable webinar titled, “Kubernetes Confessions: Tune In and Get the Help You Need to Finally Put an End to Those Risky K8s Security Sins” on March 27, 2024 at 11 am ET, by registering here.

More information about Tenable Cloud Security is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-cloud-security.

1 A Red Hat study, 2023, based on a global survey of 600 DevOps, engineering, and security professionals.

