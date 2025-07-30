Dubai, UAE - TELUS Digital Experience (TELUS Digital) (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading global technology company specializing in digital customer experiences (CX), today announced the opening of its TELUS Digital Dubai office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This marks the company’s entry into the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to supporting its clients around the world with innovative, AI-fueled solutions that drive customer engagement and a more efficient enterprise.

With accelerating demand for digital transformation across the Gulf region, Dubai offers an ideal hub for TELUS Digital to provide end-to-end services through strategy, delivery, and managed operations - with expertise in digital strategy consulting and experience design, AI-powered automation, and customer experience modernization - all supported by its global team and delivery model.

AI in Dubai powers TELUS Digital’s regional strategy

“Opening a local office in the Middle East is a natural step in deepening our presence in key growth markets,” said Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions. “Across the Gulf region, there’s growing interest to work with full-service partners from the strategy development phase through to designing and building digital experiences, AI platforms, and customer solutions at scale. This is exactly where we excel. Our expert team located around the world brings together consulting and product strategy with deep expertise in AI, computer vision and automation to help our clients build intelligent, future-ready experiences. The Gulf region’s forward-thinking infrastructure and pro-innovation environment make it the ideal place to do this work.”

The Middle East accelerates its AI investments

Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of national strategies across the Middle East, with countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar making ambitious investments to drive economic diversification and digital leadership. In the UAE, the government’s AI 2031 strategy sets out a bold vision to become a global leader in AI, supported by major public-sector initiatives and multi-billion-dollar investments in AI infrastructure and compute capacity.

These efforts are fueling innovation across critical sectors such as energy, transportation, logistics, healthcare and education, positioning the region as a growing hub for AI research, development and deployment. As the UAE positions itself at the forefront of AI adoption, TELUS Digital’s new Dubai office will serve as a launch point to enable work across those key sectors as well as additional verticals including financial services, telecom and media, hospitality, and retail.

“What sets TELUS Digital apart is our ability to combine the precision of a bespoke partner with the scale and experience of a global organization that spans more than 30 countries,” said Mona Kadouh, Managing Director, TELUS Digital Middle East. “We are deeply invested in understanding our clients’ specific challenges rather than selling generic solutions. We like to say that we “fall in love with our clients’ problems” - a mindset that we demonstrate through our hands-on approach, leveraging proprietary GenAI and AI data platforms, and supported by a strong ecosystem of trusted technology partners.”

TELUS Digital expands its global delivery in South Africa and India

TELUS Digital recently expanded its global delivery footprint with the addition of its second site in South Africa, located in Cape Town, and its sixth site in India, in Ahmedabad, located in GIFT City, the country’s first operational smart city and Special Economic Zone (SEZ). These sites provide strategic proximity to key markets in Europe and the Middle East and expand the company’s CX delivery capabilities and multilingual support, as well as its ability to support key business functions for clients’, including IT, HR, talent acquisition, finance and workforce management. Across its Centers of Excellence in India, TELUS Digital also provides specialized expertise in digital transformation, data annotation and AI services.

With increasing demand for AI in the UAE and the broader Middle East, TELUS Digital Middle East is committed to supporting UAE digital transformation goals and smart city initiatives. Our CX innovation capabilities help clients across sectors embrace responsible, AI-powered change.

Visit our TELUS Digital Dubai location page to explore how we support AI in the Middle East: telusdigital.com/about/locations/dubai

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients’ products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital’s proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

