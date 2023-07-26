Dubai — Today, Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, has announced a new collaboration with FlapKap, the leading revenue-based financing platform in the MENA region. The two innovative leaders in the fintech industry have teamed up to introduce a game-changing financing solution for Telr Merchants in UAE. This partnership aims to unlock the growth potential of businesses by providing rapid and efficient funding through the combined power of Telr's secure payment gateway and FlapKap's Revenue-Based Financing program.

The collaboration between Telr and FlapKap brings a wide array of benefits to Telr merchants, who, with this collaboration, can expect fast approvals and funds in just 48 hours, ensuring quick access to growth funds without obtaining any equity while being Shariaa compliant. Further, the revenue-based payback structure eliminates the need for collateral, providing flexibility and peace of mind. And, through an insightful provided dashboard, businesses gain valuable tools to manage their funds and track their performance effectively. In addition to these benefits, Merchants will gain exclusive access to a team of experts with international experience to guide them through their journey.

Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: "By joining forces with FlapKap, we are providing a new financing program for our merchants, revolutionizing the way they access financing" Alami added: " SMEs are widely recognized as the driving force behind economic growth in countries worldwide. When we first launched the Telr Finance program during the challenging times of the pandemic, we understood that sufficient funding is key to helping enterprises to thrive. Since then, we have continuously committed to offering merchants diverse funding options, empowering SMEs to overcome financial limitations, enabling them to unlock their true potential and contribute even more significantly to their respective economies."

Ahmad Coucha, Founder and CEO FlapKap, said: "UAE is at the heart of SME growth and a key market for FlapKap. We are excited to partner with Telr to bring our innovative fast, flexible, and insightful funding options to all Telr merchants starting today. We are on a mission to empower digitally native businesses to unlock value through effective working capital funding options".

Telr goes above and beyond payment processing with its comprehensive one-stop-shop approach. In addition to seamless payment solutions, and financial funds, Telr offers a wide range of business services specifically designed to support e-commerce businesses, which makes it a reliable and efficient partner that online businesses can count on.

-Ends-

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages in UAE and KSA with the highest level of security. Through a single integration, Telr grants access to every payment method it offers, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Telr Finance a merchant financing program, and Telr Shops the easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in minutes.

TELR is the first PCI DSS Level 1 & NESA-certified company in MENA.

About FlapKap

FlapKap is MENA's leading Revenue Based Financing (RBF) fintech solution that has been founded by Ahmad Coucha and Khaled Nassef in 2022. Born in Cairo, Egypt; the young powerhouse has spread rapidly to the larger MENA region and established exponential growth with its innovative tech solution for funding digitally native businesses.

FlapKap unlocks growth potential in brands by providing funding for inventory and combining it with their innovative tech. FlapKap provides ecommerce brands funding that is Fast, Flexible and Insightful. The key differentiation being flexibility wherein brands are provided funding that is Revenue Based payback modelled and is collateral Free.

FlapKap's entry into the GCC was also keeping in mind that the RBF solution is Shariaa compliant and is Equity free. Which means FlapKap doesn't take Equity like traditional VC funding.

The solution is tailored for Ecommerce and digitally native brands that are able to sign up on FlapKap app by simply connecting their data sources like ecommerce store (Shopify, Woocommerce, Magento etc) and get a funding offer in 48 hours. The offer includes growth consultancy from the inhouse team of ecommerce growth experts. This combination of growth consultancy with funding is the unique success formula which hundreds of brands have leveraged across the MENA region already.