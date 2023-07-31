Muscat: Back from its summer break, the next Tejarah Talks session tackles one of the most transformative tech developments yet: Web 3.0, the next generation of Internet technology. Decentralizing power from platforms and improving security, privacy and scalability, this digital disrupter builds on the foundations of Web 2.0, taking its concepts up a notch by incorporating advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, augmented reality and the Internet of Things.

Organized by Oman Business Forum in association with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, “Web 3.0: Opportunity Unchained”, scheduled for 7:30pm, Wednesday 13 September, Zain Auditorium, Omantel Head Office, Airport Heights. Open to all and always free of charge, Tejarah Talks is sponsored by Jindal Shadeed, Sustainable City Yiti, Nortal, Omantel and Oman FM.

“This Tejarah Talks session is not just about keeping pace with tech trends, it is about discussing an equitable, user-centric digital future that breaks from the traditional, centralized paradigms,” explained Maymuna Al Adawi, Director, Public-Private Partnerships, Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion and Tejarah Talks organizer.

The MoCIIP Director added: “With a focus on the future of the Internet, we will be exploring the challenges and opportunities presented by Web 3.0 technologies for business here in Oman and what it can offer our entrepreneurs. We will also delve into security and privacy issues, how it is transforming finance, logistics, healthcare, entertainment, what is going on with cryptocurrencies and more.”

It is expected that Web 3.0 will deliver an Internet that is easier to use, one that supports increasing personalisation and ramps up user experience, helping businesses understand their customers better, enabling them to tailor marketing campaigns to specific groups, increasing conversions, impacting reach and boosting brand awareness. For online shoppers, Web 3.0 augmented reality technology will allow users to look, feel and interact with all kinds of products in the virtual space, mimicking the customer shopping experience in a real-world store with purchases paid for with digital tokens, taking away the need for intermediaries such as banks and credit card companies and along with them transaction fees.

“Web 3.0: Opportunity Unchained” will be moderated by Jamal Al Asmi, Executive Producer, RealityCG. Expressing his expectation of an especially informative and impactful discussion, Al Asmi said: “Web 3.0’s impact will be far-reaching and profound, not just enhancing the experience but reshaping the way we interact with the digital world. Giving users more control, privacy and freedom, it will allow buyers and sellers to interact directly once again, without a third-party, and likely toppling Web 2.0 giants like Amazon and eBay. I have to say, I am very much looking forward to what the panellists have to share and what I am sure will be a particularly lively audience question and answer session. This is a Tejarah Talks that must not be missed.”

Joining Al Asmi on stage to talk about their own Web 3.0 experiences, the way it is already being used here in Oman and what we can expect as this digital catalyst makes it mark will be panellists Ghada Al Kharusi, Manager, Innovation Department, Central Bank of Oman; Azzan Al Kindi, CEO and Co-founder, Rihal Data Migration & Services; Thuraya Al Harthi, Acting Director, Government Digital Services Unified Portal, Ministry of Transport, Communications & Information Technology; and Saud Al Zakwani, Head, Digital Transformation, Petroleum Development Oman.

