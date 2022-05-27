Technostacks is a web and mobile application development company that delivers IT services globally from India and the USA. The company has provided and launched MENA's local courier, shipment, & taxi booking app to enable consumers and businesses to locally transport packages in the MENA region.

The clubbed on-demand transportation application with courier services, shipment, and taxi booking functionalities is in the local language to facilitate users to handle their daily operations.

The application is easy to use and manages diverse functionalities. The courier booking app and the on-demand delivery platform allow the order of any products locally and have it delivered. Everyone can use local courier app for MENA in the region.

The users can sign up and initiate fulfilling orders, and any of the users can download the app. We offer a messenger service to the application users and deliver packages.

The shipment tracking app helps place an order, choose routes, and offer shipment services – all performed from a single place. The taxi booking app in the MENA region connects local people to quick, fitting, and safe rides.

We have connected users to stores for their daily essentials with a customer-friendly app and a local network of reliable shoppers. The application saves the users time, fuel, and physical effort.

The on-demand service application also brings products from retail shops and registered restaurants. The application provides comprehensive control over the shipment and provides secure and superior quality services. It is cost-effective and effortless to use in the MENA region.

"Looking at the demand of the local courier, shipment, and taxi booking in the MENA region, we have built an app with a combination of all three services on a single platform. This benefits consumers and local businesses with a quick solution," said Hansal Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Technostacks.

Apart from the on-demand app development, the company has a range of different services. Some are Artificial Intelligence solutions, AR/VR solutions, Blockchain development, the Internet Of Things (IoT), Cloud, and DevOps.

With the company's flourishing efforts, Technostacks delivered and launched MENA's local courier service booking app in the local language as per the client's requirements. The team at Technostacks facilitated the client to add the chat functionalities among the admin and users.

With this all-embracing project, the client accomplished and provided the best experience to its user base. The mobile app delivers products right on time by making likely the perfect access to business clients.

The application services meet end-to-end business and consumer excellence with a highly professional approach. The team went beyond the client's expectations by providing clubbed and innovative solutions per the client's demands. The Technostacks team even addressed the users and related stakeholders to use the app with suppleness and ease.

Considering app development services in Dubai, the company even brought substantial enhancements to the app's originality and contributed to facilitating critical concepts in the mobile app.

Technostacks teams get picked over other app development companies as it drives on-demand apps with multiple features and delivers innovative apps. Additionally, the developers of the company are professional and experienced.

The company's clients trust the technology services and project development assurances given to them as the teams have proven themselves with profitable client deliverables.

The company crafts apps on a mutually decided budget with the client stakeholders so clients get the best project pricing.

Technostacks keeps the consistency and transparency in each stage of the project and follows the guiding ideologies of app development in diverse industries and geographies.

