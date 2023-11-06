UAE: TDRA Youth Council organized an awareness workshop on the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), which will be hosted by the UAE from 20 November to 15 December of this year. The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the conference's significance across diverse sectors. It also explored the role of Emirati youth in advancing the success of this global forum, where global leaders and experts convene to discuss on the future of radiocommunications in the years ahead and the revisions planned for the Radio Regulations.

Conducted by TDRA Youth Council, the workshop featured informative presentations, interactive sessions, and discussions designed to enlighten participants about the conference's activities and work mechanisms. It also offered insights into the UAE's membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and highlighted ITU conferences that were either organized or chaired by TDRA in previous years. Furthermore, the workshop emphasized the significance of the UAE hosting this year's conference, provided an overview of the agenda items to be addressed, underlined the role it plays in influencing technological advancement, and explored the implications of the conference's ultimate decisions.

Commenting on the workshop, Eng. Mohammad Bushlaibi, chair of TDRA Youth Council, said: “This workshop reflects TDRA's dedication to actively involving young people in crucial global discussions and supporting them in leveraging the opportunities that such events offer as they prepare to become the next generation of leaders and innovators. We are pleased with the extent of engagement and interaction observed throughout the workshop, which fostered profound dialogues regarding the ICT sector's role in influencing the course of global transformations. The focus remained squarely on radiocommunications and their regulations, examining their impact on the present and future of the digital society and knowledge economy.”

World Radiocommunication Conferences (WRC) are held every four years to review, and, if necessary, revise the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and the geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary-satellite orbits. The upcoming conference, set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE, will host 4,000 delegates from 193 countries. These delegates will represent government authorities, telecommunications regulatory bodies, and key players in the radiocommunications sector, along with its primary suppliers. Their primary objective is to engage in vital technical and regulatory discussions of global significance.

-Ends-

Terms:

International Telecommunication Union (ITU): It is the United Nations agency specialized in the field of information and communications technology (ICT). The ITU is committed to connecting all people in the world wherever they are and whatever means are available to them.

Radiocommunications: It is the technology of sending signals and communicating using radio waves. Radio waves are electromagnetic waves that are produced through an electronic device called a transmitter connected to an antenna that emits the waves, and they are received by another antenna connected to a radio receiver.

Frequency Spectrum: The frequency spectrum refers to the invisible radio frequencies through which wireless signals are transmitted, and these signals are what enable calls to be made via communications devices.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.