Riyadh: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) concluded its participation in the World Travel Market, in London, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's position as a leading global tourism hub, having highlighted the vast investment opportunities in the Kingdom's tourism sector, a TDF press release said today.

Over the course of the event, TDF engaged with top industry leaders, investors, and decision makers from around the world to attract high-value foreign investments that align with the National Tourism Strategy and support Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of the Saudi Land pavilion, TDF showcased a diverse range of current and future projects aimed at boosting the Kingdom's tourism sector, and emphasized its suite of innovative financing solutions and investment incentives.

These efforts were crowned with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Dusit International, which focuses on developing luxury hospitality projects at key destinations across Saudi Arabia, offering guests unique and superior tourism experiences.

Throughout the event, TDF representatives provided in-depth briefings on the fund's initiatives and achievements, and underscored TDF's critical role in supporting tourism ventures and developing premier tourism destinations that align with Saudi Arabia's long-term tourism vision.

The team also emphasized the significance of international collaboration, which is instrumental in building a sustainable tourism sector that benefits both investors and visitors.

In addition to promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier destination for tourism investments, TDF highlighted the Kingdom's development to strategic partnerships in various sectors, particularly in hospitality and leisure tourism.

It reiterated its commitment to backing high-impact projects that will help achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 target of increasing the contribution of tourism to the national economy.

According to TDF, its participation in the World Travel Market is the culmination of its continuous efforts to make Saudi Arabia a top destination for tourism investment. It also reaffirms the fund's commitment to supporting sustainable projects that expand the tourism offerings and services available to both visitors and investors, in line with the Kingdom's ambition to become a global tourism powerhouse.