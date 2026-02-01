Nairobi – The Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) and Mota-Engil Africa have announced the expansion of their ongoing collaboration through an upsize of the existing USD 150 million syndicated facility by an additional USD 100 million, bringing the total to USD 250 million. The transaction marks another important milestone in advancing large-scale infrastructure development and connectivity across key African economies.

Under the expanded arrangement, TDB Group acts as record lender, arranger, and facilitator, with a participation in the facility from its trade and development banking SBU and ESATF, an African trade fund managed by the ESATAL trade asset management company, a TDB Group wholly owned subsidiary, as well as other market participants forming part of the syndicate.

Proceeds from the facility will finance capital expenditure and working capital requirements for Mota-Engil Africa’s flagship infrastructure projects, including railway, mining, container port, and airport projects in Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda and Senegal, among others.

Through this facility, TDB Group and Mota-Engil Africa are helping to unlock Africa’s infrastructure potential by supporting strategic projects that promote regional trade, industrialisation, and sustainable economic transformation – in line with the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The financing will directly contribute to improved transport networks, enhanced regional logistics, and stronger economic linkages across borders. These developments are expected to generate employment, foster skills transfer, and create local supply chain opportunities that benefit surrounding communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President and Managing Director, said: “This transaction demonstrates our continued commitment to financing infrastructure that drives Africa’s long-term competitiveness and regional integration. Mota-Engil Africa’s expertise and track record align with our goal of enabling inclusive, sustainable development that reaches industries and communities across the continent.”

Mr. Manuel Mota, Chairman of Mota-Engil Africa, added: “This expanded facility with TDB Group reinforces our long-standing partnership and our shared commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure across Africa. The additional capacity enables Mota-Engil Africa to accelerate the execution of strategic projects that enhance connectivity, support industrial development, and strengthen regional value chains. Crucially, these investments also enable meaningful social impact through local employment, skills transfer, and the development of local supply chains, ensuring that the benefits of infrastructure extend beyond assets themselves to the communities they serve.”

Through such partnerships, TDB Group continues to play a catalytic role in mobilising resources that strengthen regional value chains and advance Africa’s long term development agenda. Cygnum Capital acted as financial adviser to Mota-Engil for this transaction.

About TDB Group

Established in 1985, the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) is an African regional multilateral development bank, with a mandate to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration, and sustainable development in Africa. TDB Group counts several subsidiaries and strategic business units including Trade and Development Banking, TDB Asset Management (TAM), the Trade and Development Fund (TDF), TDB Captive Insurance Company (TCI), the ESATAL trade asset management company and TDB Academy.

About Mota-Engil

Mota-Engil Africa is part of the Mota-Engil Group, a multinational organization with over 75 years of experience in engineering and construction, environment and services, transport concessions, and energy. With operations in 14 countries across Sub Saharan Africa, Mota-Engil Africa is engaged in the development of large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects that contribute to economic growth, regional integration, and sustainable development. The company combines global expertise with local capacity building to deliver high - quality engineering solutions that create long-term value for communities and stakeholders.