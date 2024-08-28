LOS ANGELES & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The TCW Group, a leading global asset management firm, today announced that it has continued its global expansion with the opening of a new office in Dubai, UAE.

The new office, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), will focus on supporting and serving the investment needs of Sovereign and Institutional clients in the Middle East. This new location represents TCW’s first office in the Middle East. Over time, the Firm expects to expand its presence in the region.

“TCW has over four decades of experience serving Sovereign and Institutional clients in the Middle East, and we see ongoing interest in our investment capabilities across TCW’s public and private asset classes in the region,” said Katie Koch, TCW’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As TCW’s Middle East client relationships continue to grow and deepen, it is important that we have a local presence to serve and partner with our clients to deliver best-in-class investment solutions that meet their objectives.”

As part of the establishment of the DIFC office, Wael Younan will relocate from New York to Dubai to lead and grow the new office. Mr. Younan together with Peter Moore co-head TCW’s Sovereign Wealth Group. Mr. Moore remains based in Los Angeles and will continue to work closely with Mr. Younan on the ongoing growth of TCW’s sovereign wealth relationships in the Middle East and globally.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, alternative investments, equities, and emerging markets. With over half a century of investment experience, TCW manages approximately $200 billion in client assets today. Through its ETFs, TCW MetWest Funds, and TCW Funds, TCW manages one of the largest fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

