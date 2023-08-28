Dubai – TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the global top 2 TV brand and top 1 98-inch TV brand, has clinched the illustrious Gold Stevie Award for Large Electronics Company of the Year at the 20th International Business Awards. In addition, Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, was honoured with a Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year, and the company's C-Series Televisions earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in Product Innovation.

The Stevie Award winners were selected through a meticulous judging process, involving evaluations from over 230 executives worldwide. This esteemed panel assessed over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes based on their accomplishments, contributions, and impact across various categories.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Sunny Yang said, "It is an honour and a privilege to be recognized by the prestigious International Business Awards. At TCL, we are dedicated to improving people's lives and experiences with our innovative technology. This recognition is an affirmation of our guiding philosophy at TCL, to inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives."

"This win is dedicated to the hard work, passion, and creativity of the entire TCL family whose hard work and tenacity made these achievements possible. It is a testament to the strength of the TCL promise and commitment to inspire greatness, and we aim to continue raising the bar with the help of our immensely talented team at TCL," she added.

The Gold Stevie Award for Large Electronics Company of the Year stands as a testament to TCL Electronics' dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry. This accolade recognizes the company's outstanding contributions to the electronics sector, reflecting its relentless pursuit of delivering high-quality products and unparalleled customer experiences.

In addition to the company's overall triumph, the International Business Awards also shone a spotlight on exceptional individuals within TCL Electronics. Ms. Sunny Yang, the General Manager of TCL MEA, was honoured with a Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year. This recognition underscores her exceptional leadership, vision, and contribution to the organization's success, as well as her influence as a role model for women in the business world.

Furthermore, TCL Electronics' commitment to innovation and breakthrough products was acknowledged with a Bronze Stevie Award for Achievement in Product Innovation. The C-Series Televisions, a prime example of the company's dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, garnered this accolade, solidifying TCL's position as an industry leader in innovation.

TCL Electronics' success at the 2023 International Business Awards underscores the company's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its customers. As a global leader in the electronics industry, TCL Electronics is poised to continue reshaping the landscape of technology and enhancing the lives of individuals worldwide.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.