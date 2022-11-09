The award recognises innovation and excellence demonstrated by an individual or entity working locally in Asia and Africa to uplift refugee, IDP and marginalised populations

Sharjah: Submission of nominations to the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) seventh edition will now be accepted until November 30, 2022, the Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity The Big Heart Foundation has announced.

The number of requests by humanitarian entities have prompted the organisers to extend the submissions deadline to enable more applicants to complete the formalities for the nomination procedure. All nominations for the award should be submitted directly on TBHF website, https://tbhf.ae/nomination/ .

The annual AED500,000 award is bestowed upon an institution and individual working locally across Asia and Africa in recognition of their exceptional humanitarian contributions to alleviate the sufferings of refugees and vulnerable populations.

TBHF organizes the award in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The AED500,000 award money is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.

TBHF’s evaluation of nominees is based on tangible benefits and sustainable impact of humanitarian interventions, scope of work, objectivity, and transparency in service delivery ideology. Innovative practices that boost overall sustainability of programmes and project activities, gender sensitivity in planning and implementation of projects, and demonstrable ability to address humanitarian gaps, especially in emergency situations, are some of the other criteria that are considered while finalising the winner of SIARA.

SIARA embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed AlQasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, to recognize key humanitarian contributions in refugee advocacy, support, and community building.

