Companies to benefit from synergies offered by TA’ZIZ, including purpose-built infrastructure and warehousing space

TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area has experienced significant demand for serviced plots and warehousing space, which will be fulfilled over a series of phases

Abu Dhabi, UAE – TA’ZIZ, a chemicals and industrial ecosystem under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, announced today the signing of 31 land reservation agreements with tenants for its Light Industrial Area.

The initial cohort of tenants, who represent sectors critical to the industrialization and diversification of the economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including manufacturing, logistics, maintenance and training services, have reserved spaces across several phases of the project.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said: “These land reservation agreements demonstrate the enhanced value proposition of the TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area. By leveraging the purpose-built infrastructure TA’ZIZ offers in close proximity to our Industrial Chemicals Zone and the Al Ruwais Industrial City, regional and industry leaders can participate fully in the industrialization and diversification of the UAE’s economy and become key partners in the creation of hundreds of new value chains.”

The tenants are expected to gain access to their plots in 2025 to begin providing manufacturing capacities and industrial services for the Al Dhafra region, leveraging the synergies offered by the TA’ZIZ ecosystem and the close proximity to the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone and the wider Al Ruwais industrial area.

Once completed, the TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area will span 226,000 square meters of purpose-built warehousing and 249 serviced plots across 3.71 square kilometers. With capacity for hundreds of manufacturing and industrial services businesses, the Light Industrial Area is set to enable over $1 billion (AED3.67 billion) of investment and generate thousands of jobs in the region.

The TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area is in line with the UAE’s vision for industrialization and diversification of the domestic economy. By providing a robust and competitive ecosystem built around new chemical value chains, TA’ZIZ offers highly scalable opportunities that are geared for rapid growth across the chemicals manufacturing and industrial services sectors.

A selection of the companies who signed the land reservation agreements includes:

ABB Transmission & Distribution Limited LLC

Advanced Petro Services LLC

AIMS Oil and Gas Equipment Trading – Sole Proprietorship LLC

Al Faris International Heavy Equipment Rental - Sole Proprietorship LLC

Al Jaber Energy Services LLC

Al Masaood LLC

Al Masaood Oil-Industry Supplies and Services Company WLL

Al Wazan Trading LLC

Astra Polymers Company Industries LLC

Contract Resources Oilfield Services LLC

Cylingas Company LLC

Deep Water Marine Logistics LLC

Descon Engineering

Dolphin Cooling Systems Factory LLC

Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company LLC

Euro Mechanical & Electrical Contracting Company LLC

German Gulf Engineering Consultants LLC

Gulf Industrial Services Company GISCO LLC

Gulf Island Technical Oilfield Services (GULFTECH)

Hong Kong Grace Investment Limited

International Development Company LLC

International Mechanical & Electrical Company WLL

Kanoo Energy LLC

Mazrui & Hawi Painting Company WLL

Mena Plast Holding FZ LLC

Rainbow Mechanical Solutions LLC

SARI Oil Field Services Supplies and General Transport Company LLC

Special Equipment Supplies and Mechanical Contracting LLC

Tazweed Oil Field Services LLC

Techno Development Services Company LLC

-Ends-

About TA’ZIZ

TA’ZIZ is a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial development and economic diversification ambitions. Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, TA’ZIZ is a manufacturing, industrial services, and logistics ecosystem that drives, supports, and enables the production of chemicals value chains and transition fuels. To find out more, visit www.taziz.com.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae