Al Ain, UAE – In an inspiring tradition, the Tawam Oncology Centre in Al Ain invites cancer patients to mark the end of their treatment journey by ringing the ‘Bell of Hope’. This ceremony is a heartfelt symbol of victory over cancer, representing not just the end of a challenging journey, but also a celebration of strength, perseverance, and resilience. Tawam Hospital, a part of Abu Dhabi Health Services’ (SEHA) network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, is renowned for its exceptional care and high recovery rates and continues to stand as a pillar of hope for cancer patients in the UAE and the broader region.



Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Oncology Centre aligns its care provision with international standards. The bell-ringing tradition stands as a powerful acknowledgment of patient milestones and the healthcare team's dedicated support.



This tradition not only fosters a sense of community and solidarity among patients but also reassures them that they are not alone in their fight against cancer.



Tawam Oncology Centre is recognised as a sanctuary for those navigating the daunting path of cancer treatment, offering not just advanced medical care but also a robust support system that empowers patients to face and conquer the challenges of cancer. The centre's mission extends beyond its walls, striving to reduce the global burden of cancer through excellence in care, innovation, and education, supported by the invaluable contributions of philanthropic partners and a commitment to personalised patient care.



Dr. Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chairman of the Oncology Department, emphasised the significance of the ‘Bell of Hope’, saying, "It is more than just a symbol; it represents the courage and resilience of our patients and the commitment of our healthcare team. When we ring this bell, it's a celebration of not only personal victories but also our shared hope and determination to conquer cancer. We extend an invitation to the community to partake in the ‘Bell of Hope’ tradition, reinforcing our unity in the face of this challenge."



As a key entity under PureHealth, Tawam Hospital benefits from an extensive array of resources and innovative healthcare solutions. PureHealth's mission to advance the science of longevity and pioneer healthcare innovations positions the UAE as a premier healthcare destination and a hub for advanced medical practices.