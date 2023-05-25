RIYADH – TAWAL, the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the Kingdom, has been awarded the highest international standard certification in the telecom industry, the TL9000. Developed by the Telecoms Industry Association (TIA QuEST) to meet the unique ICT supply chain quality requirements of the worldwide telecommunications industry, the TL9000 requires companies to comply with significant requirements and measurement quality components.

TAWAL is the fifth ICT company that receives TL9000 in the GCC. Areas covered by the audit assessment for TAWAL’s Tower Operations Center and Customer Interface include escalation management, fault management processes, business continuity planning, internal audits, quality planning, and customer communications.

TAWAL is a leading ICT infrastructure company that offers state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure solutions to supply a growing industry. It is well positioned to lead the next hi-tech transformation by offering the ideal answer to customers in search of a reliable and cost-efficient ICT infrastructure to ensure optimal operation for their business. Currently a key player in the Saudi telecommunications infrastructure industry, the company aspires to extend its coverage to embrace the whole region.