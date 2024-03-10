Riyadh: TAWAL, Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated IT infrastructure provider, has unveiled a new technical system for private 5G networks at LEAP 2024. The showcase has been done in collaboration with MOBiSENSE: an AI-native mobility analytics solution pioneered in affiliation with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

Showcased at LEAP 2024 — the world’s most attended tech event — which took place from 4 to 7 March at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, the new technology was developed locally out of KAUST labs with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Communications, Space & Technology Commission. The innovative system is compatible with Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) standards and provides native support for artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the growing needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and cognitive cities. The system was designed with high flexibility, and enables AI applications and basic network functions to work within cloud platforms or local servers.

Underscoring the significance of TAWAL’s ongoing partnership with KAUST, Mohammed Alhakbani, CEO, TAWAL, said: “This new, groundbreaking solution comes as a result of our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KAUST. In keeping with our agreement and our joint efforts to achieve the objectives the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the system will accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi business and society. It will play a key role in helping us and future generations to resolve pressing and persistent challenges.”

The state-of-the-art system highlights the interoperability capabilities of a wide selection of programs and technical resources. The solution is set apart by the fact that it is one of the first systems in the world to operate within the N71 band of the 600 MHz frequency spectrum. This band supports cost reduction by providing the best radio propagation conditions.

Professor Tony Chan, President, KAUST, said: “Creating an environment in which effective partnership-working between academic institutions and technology companies is encouraged is vital to transforming the Kingdom into a leading hub of innovation. MOBiSENSE is fully committed to pioneering game-changing innovations that safeguard the country’s future. Its experienced scientific and technical research teams have played their part in ushering in a new era of IT infrastructure excellence by conducting comprehensive tests and experiments — in partnership with TAWAL and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology — to develop the new technical system for private 5G networks. Together, they will create even more opportunities to localize advanced technologies in the Kingdom.”

During LEAP 24, MOBiSENSE was awarded a grant by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) as part of cohort 2 of the NextEra Initiative in a ceremony under the patronage of HE Minister Abdullah Alswaha, which will accelerate product development plans towards full commercialization.

The introduction of the new technical system for private 5G networks builds on TAWAL’s previous collaborations with KAUST. Last year, TAWAL signed an MoU with KAUST, on the sidelines of LEAP 2023, to enable leading-edge communications infrastructures and support research and innovation in emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IOT), advanced computing and post-5G communication technologies.