Concord, a leading name in the insurance industry participated in 24 Fintech which commenced on September 3rd and lasted for three days at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center. Through its distinguished digital stand, Concord showcased a range of advanced digital insurance solutions that aim to enhance insurance efficiency and improve the customer experience.

Concord had the privilege of hosting a distinguished delegation led by His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al Boug, Chairman of the Board of the Insurance Authority, and Mr. Naji Al Tamim, CEO of the Insurance Authority. Their excellences were highly welcomed by Concord’s high management, Mr. Abdulsamad Al Sanousi, General Manager and founding member, and Mr. Haitham Qadri, Deputy General Manager. During the visit, the guests received a comprehensive explanation of Concord’s activities and objectives, its leadership in the insurance brokerage sector, and its future plans that focus on the latest digital technologies and cybersecurity systems in risk management.

Concord’s booth engaged with various segments of its visitors, including entrepreneurs and interested parties, showcasing the company's over 25 years of experience in insurance brokerage across all sectors for businesses. It highlighted how Concord has succeeded in enhancing the customer experience and increasing its market share over the seven years, culminating recently in the launch of its digital platform (E-Concord), which has created a competitive advantage distinguishing it from other companies. Additionally, Concord presented a range of advanced digital insurance solutions that impact financial operations, starting with providing infrastructure and training personnel to improve the customer experience.

The significance of the 24 Fintech Exhibition and Conference is underscored by its attraction of over 26,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 350 investors, technical experts, and academics. It highlighted enhancing the role of financial technology in improving the efficiency of financial operations. The event contributes to Saudi national plans and aims to build a thriving financial technology ecosystem that promotes growth and economic diversification, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.