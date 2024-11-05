Dubai, UAE – Tashkeel, a leading proponent of creativity and innovation in Dubai, showcases a wide range of initiatives as part of its major contribution to Dubai Design Week (DDW), which is a core component of the design season.

Tashkeel is hosting its largest-ever stand at Downtown Design Editions exhibition, reflecting the increasing diversity and scale of its creative endeavours, as well as the impact that UAE-based designers are making on the global design scene.

At the forefront of Tashkeel’s presence at stand # D5 Downtown Design Editions exhibition will be six new sustainable furniture and lighting pieces that have been conceived and created by participants in its latest Tanween Design Programme.

These will include the FAY Pendant Light, a simple and modern lighting solution developed by Emirati designer Khadija Almazimi; the BO NAJ-MA console table by Emirati designer Majid Al Bastaki; and Taleed, a free-standing cabinet made from dyed palm tree leaves from One Third Studio, a dynamic trio of female designers. In addition, visitors to DDW can see KUNOOZ, a handmade coffee table crafted from natural materials by Osama Rashad; Kashi, a stackable and modular dynamic form of the clay block, from product designer Rimsha Kidwai; and The Sanad Collection coffee table, which celebrates the beauty of off-cut travertine stone, from Samara and The Poet Studio, a collaboration between architect Mohammad Samara and designer Khaled Al Shaer.

“We are building and evolving Tashkeel’s Tanween Design Programme to enable emerging designers to pursue their passions and realise their visions with the full support of local manufacturers and makers,” said Karam Hoar, Marketing & Communication Manager, Tashkeel. “These six new pieces join the exciting range of sustainable, original works that Tanween has made available to collectors, providing an important insight into the depth of creativity currently at work in the UAE.”

A common thread across the new work is the shared focus on sustainability and a considered reflection of UAE and regional culture. Taleed, for example, incorporates a new marquetry technique that uses dyed palm leaves with an indigo powder stain reminiscent of the iconic burqa'a, while Kashi’s wooden stools are each developed with a different geometric form juxtaposing Emirati and South Asian elements. The FAY Pendant Lamp promotes sustainability by using natural, locally sourced materials and the BO NAJ-MA console table is inspired by the iconic steel doors of the UAE in the 1980s, while KUNOOZ base is inspired by traditional sculpture techniques and The Sanad Collection coffee table uses discarded stone as its primary material, to raise awareness and inspire further research into similar waste streams.

Tanween Design Programme 2025

Aiming to inspire and support the next generation of creatives, Tanween, which was launched earlier in September, will be open for questions from applicants of UAE-based engineers and designers, working in pairs, inviting them to apply before 17th November.

This open call has been central to the continuing professional development of some of the nation’s most exciting innovators who were instrumental in putting together the 2024 Tanween product range. Successful applicants will be mentored through research and material experimentation, leading to inventive and functional designs, inspired by and manufactured in the UAE.

Tasmeem Tashkeel

Also prominent at DDW will be Tasmeem Tashkeel, the design arm of Tashkeel, for bespoke design and art services. This commercial consultancy with studio incubators for visual art and design was established in Dubai in 2008 by Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with a strong emphasis on exploring national identity in its choice of materials, craft traditions and cultural influences, sourced from across the Emirates.

Tasmeem Tashkeel offers a range of consultancy services for public and private sectors, including art and design consultancy, public art solutions, 3D rendering services and customised design manufacturing, deploying the knowledge and experience it has gained by evolving the UAE’s art and design sectors since 2008. It provides customised and off-the-shelf solutions spanning UAE-made, furniture and lighting, through to interactive engagement, and public artworks. The stand will feature a broad range of products that were made for different clients, produced and manufactured in the UAE.

In addition, Tashkeel will unveil a new collaboration with Vacheron Constantin at their store at Mall of the Emirates. A special artwork, inspired by Sheikha Lateefa's artwork "Observation of Change", and produced by Tasmeem Tashkeel, will be unveiled during DDW at its store at Mall of the Emirates.

More information can be found at tashkeel.org or on the relevant social media channels.

About Tashkeel

Tashkeel is a commercial consultancy with studio incubators for visual art & design rooted in the United Arab Emirates. Established in Dubai in 2008 by Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tashkeel's facilities enable production, experimentation and discourse. Its annual programme of training, residencies, workshops, talks, exhibitions, international collaborations and publications aims to further practitioner development, public engagement and lifelong learning. And its commercial services seek to embed UAE-made art and design in the very fabric of society and the economy. By nurturing the growth of contemporary art and design, Tashkeel seeks to empower the country's ever growing creative and cultural industries.

Tashkeel’s commercial services include Consultancy, ranging from advisory, sales, design and production services and special projects for a wide range of clients; Training, the development and delivery of art-based learning for the education, cultural, public and private sectors; Membership, providing comprehensive access for the creative community to facilities and studios to research, experiment, make and collaborate; and Printing & Cutting Services of laser-cutting, fine art/photography & risograph printing; and Retail, selling UAE-made art and design products instore and online as well as across a nationwide network of partners.

Tashkeel’s incubator initiatives include: Tanween, which takes a cohort of UAE-based designers through a one-year skills development programme, taking a product inspired by the UAE from concept to completion; Critical Practice, which invites visual artists to embark on a one-year skills development programme of studio practice, mentorship and training, culminating in a major solo presentation; Residencies at Tashkeel or abroad, ranging in duration and often in partnership with international partners; Make Works UAE, an online platform connecting creatives and fabricators to enable designers and artists accurate and efficient access to the UAE manufacturing sector; Exhibitions & Fairs to highlight innovation and excellence, growing audience for art & design in the UAE.

About Tanween by Tashkeel

The Tanween Design Programme is an intensive and competitive annual initiative for designers, artists, engineers, and scientists living and working in the UAE. The program guides participants through research, material experimentation, and mentoring, resulting in the creation of innovative, functional designs made in the UAE. Tanween, led by UAE-based and international design professionals, culminates in the unveiling of sustainable and functional products at Dubai Design Week.

About Tasmeem Tashkeel

In 2022, Tashkeel has developed its own in-house art and design collective with the name of “Tasmeem Tashkeel” dedicated to customising bespoke art and design work for clients. It is also a design studio specialising in rendering services and bespoke manufacturing, Tasmeem Tashkeel excels in creating detailed, high-quality visualisations and schematic designs that bring concepts to life. Our team's expertise extends to manufacturing furniture and various products, ensuring that each piece is made with precision and craftsmanship. Committed to sustainability, Tashkeel utilises eco-friendly materials while partnering with local manufacturers in the UAE, promoting environmentally responsible practices and supporting the regional creative economy. Through this experience Tashkeel has created the MakeWorks platform, a database of manufacturers across the UAE for users to seek and use free of charge. Their holistic approach and dedication to quality make Tashkeel a trusted partner for unique art and design solutions.

press enquiries, please contact: tashkeel@wallispr.com