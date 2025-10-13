Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tarrad Development announced the launch of three new residential projects in Dubai as part of its distinguished series of projects.

The official announcement was made during a special event organized by the company on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Dubai. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, senior local and international investors, representatives of real estate companies, banks, real estate brokers, and professionals from across the UAE’s property sector.

The company noted that the first project, Celesto 1, located in Dubailand, has achieved 100% sales following strong demand since its initial launch. Construction and development works are progressing according to the approved schedule, with the project’s escrow account now fully funded and officially approved.

Tarrad Development added that the event also announced the unveiling of Celesto 2 and Celesto 3, which represent an extension of the company’s development vision. Both projects are strategically located on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, comprising more than 500 fully furnished residential units featuring modern designs, world-renowned branded appliances, and integrated facilities that enhance the quality of life in modern residential communities. The company is also offering flexible payment plans for its valued clients.

Tarrad Development affirmed that the launch of the three projects reflects its strong confidence in the Dubai real estate market and aligns with its expansion strategy aimed at providing quality real estate products that meet the aspirations of local and international customers and investors, reinforcing its position as a partner in the Dubai urban renaissance plan.

The company confirmed that the next phase will witness the announcement of new achievements and additional projects under development, in light of the growing demand for real estate in Dubai and the increasing confidence of investors in the local market.

“The Dubai real estate market today represents one of the most attractive and stable markets regionally and globally, thanks to the stimulating investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and flexible legislation that encourage innovation and sustainable growth,” said Mr. Saeed Tarrad, The Chairman.

“At Tarrad, we believe that the current phase holds exceptional opportunities for local and international investors, especially in light of the increasing demand for residential projects of high quality,” he added.

“Our launch of the Celesto series in Dubai aligns with this vision and embodies our commitment to delivering projects that provide true value and integrated communities that meet the aspirations of the new generation of investors and residents in the emirate,” Mr. Tarrad concluded.