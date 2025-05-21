Dubai, UAE - Tarjama, MENA’s leading language solutions technology company, announces it has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by MENA’s leading venture capital firm - Global Ventures. Other participating investors included Wamda Capital, TA Ventures, Phaze Capital, Golden Gate Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.

The proceeds will accelerate the rollout of Tarjama’s Arabic.AI agentic ecosystem, designed to help organizations solve complex business processes with AI agents tailored for the region’s unique needs.

Headquartered in UAE, Tarjama was founded in 2009 by Nour Al Hassan to break language barriers and connect global markets with innovative language solutions. After 16 years of delivery excellence working with governments and top consultancies, Tarjama has a global presence in 30+ markets; has processed over two billion words in over 50 languages and 22 Arabic dialects; and established proprietary datasets unrivalled by any competitor.

Tarjama is profitable, and over the last three years the Company’s revenues have grown by 20% CAGR.

The Company’s business model has evolved to now serve rapidly-growing demand for specialized Arabic AI, from MENA’s 400 million Arabic speakers amid its fast-digitizing $3 trillion economy. Tarjama’s market-leading products include the recently-launched Arabic.AI platform, based on Pronoia V2 - a state-of-the-art, Arabic-first, Large Language Model (LLM).

For many years, generic global generative AI models have left Arabic underserved. Pronoia is purpose-built to fill this gap - delivering contextual intelligence, cultural fluency, and task-specific performance - so enterprises have the required tools to lead the agentic AI economy. Tarjama also has a deep understanding of local nuances and dialects and business context- critical for effective Arabic AI applications.

Pronoia combines high-performance language processing with enterprise-grade security and efficiency – making it the most accurate, cost-effective Arabic AI solution, outperforming GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3, and Cohere on Arabic tasks.

Nour Al Hassan, Founder and CEO of Tarjama, said:

“We’re delighted to close this Series A funding round and thank Global Ventures and all our other investors for their support and sharing our forward-looking vision. We have a vast market opportunity in our grasp; Arabic has been underserved by AI for too long. Our flagship product, Pronoia changes that - it is far faster, more secure, and cost-effective.

“We see enterprises struggle with Arabic; but Pronoia transforms day-long tasks into minutes - fundamentally changing how companies can operate in Arabic markets. It is a comprehensive AI ecosystem. We look forward to the future with great confidence.”

Said Murad, Senior Partner at Global Ventures, commented:

“We’re excited to lead Tarjama’s Series A fundraise and support Nour and her incredible team in transforming how Arabic business problems are solved by AI. Tarjama has multiple competitive advantages - both technically and culturally - and its state-of-the-art LLM, Pronoia, is purpose-built to dominate in a market where other AI tools have consistently fallen short. We are confident Tarjama’s profitable growth trajectory will continue, and its enterprise-grade Arabic AI solution will have global appeal.”

Scaling for the AI agent economy

Tarjama’s growth strategy anticipates Arabic.AI doubling its research and engineering teams, expanding its sovereign infrastructure (with models and agents across functions and industries), and launching an AI Academy to upskill hundreds of enterprise and government leaders in advanced AI deployment over the next 18 months.

