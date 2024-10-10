Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, officially launched its latest project, W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island.

Announced at an unveiling event held yesterday, this collaboration between Taraf and and Marriott International, Inc., will be an exclusive residential community marking the debut of the world-class luxury W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi, seamlessly blending each company’s unique vision. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s premium financial district, Al Maryah Island, The Residences will offer a sophisticated lifestyle amidst a vibrant and dynamic community, blending waterfront living with timeless architecture, all within walking distance of Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi Global Market and Cleveland Clinic, and close to Abu Dhabi’s cultural district and international airport.

Low Ping, Group CEO, Yas Holding commented: “We are thrilled to unveil W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island, a project that epitomizes our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and sophistication. W Residences will set a new standard for premium living, offering residents a unique blend of avant-garde design, world-class amenities, and a vibrant community atmosphere. We are confident that this development will not only enhance the skyline of Al Maryah Island but also redefine the concept of luxury living in the UAE.”

Comprising 37 stories of luxury, The Residences will offer branded 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom duplexes, and a penthouse – all with panoramic views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. Each residence is slated to feature cutting-edge interiors, and come with access to world-class fitness and leisure amenities, including a gym, outdoor fitness areas, wet pool deck, games room, golf simulator, screening room, and residence lounge - as well as the signature W Hotels Whatever/Whenever© concierge service.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer - EMEA at Marriott International said: “Congratulations to Taraf on the launch of the W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island. We are delighted to witness the genuine excitement around the very first residential development under the W Hotels brand in Abu Dhabi. This project will deliver the brand’s distinct design, offer its iconic services for its Residence Owners, and bring a playful yet refined energy to the stunning Al Maryah Island.”

From the outside, W Residences Abu Dhabi – Al Maryah Island will embody a blend of heritage - reflecting the graceful curves and flowing lines of traditional dhows – and the cutting edge. Residence interiors will be avant-garde-yet-comfortable, dynamic-yet-serene – and crafted throughout from the finest materials and enriched with a palette of sophisticated tones.

Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf has focused on the luxury real estate sector and has multiple projects in the pipeline, located in the most sought-after areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that focuses on prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond. Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio, committed to driving performance and unlocking tangible value in local and international markets. From healthcare to aviation, technology and real estate, we adopt a strategic investment approach, focusing on sectors of tomorrow and driving innovation in areas which contribute to wellbeing, security and sustainable growth. Through our diverse investments and operating companies, we are committed to supporting the development of the UAE and the markets and communities we serve. Website: https://yasholding.ae/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shilpa Johnson

Four Agency

Email: Taraf@four.agency

W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Taraf Development LLC uses the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.