Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has launched Terrazzo Residences in Dubai’s popular community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The company’s second project reflects its aim to create unique experiences and elevate community living.

The exquisite Terrazzo Residences incorporates high-end finishing and connects residences with the outdoors through spacious apartments of glass façades, an infinity pool and expansive terraces - inspiring the property’s name – to offer panoramic views of the adjacent community park that houses abundant greenery and numerous species of trees.

The property interiors including its terrazzo tiles finishing, blend well with the project’s outdoor amenities such as the cinema, gym, a dedicated yoga space, a barbeque area and a children’s playground. Spread over two low-rise buildings housing 1–3 bedroom apartments, 60% of the property is allocated to open and green spaces. All the thoughtfully curated features of Terrazzo come together to offer a unique and serene living experience.

The property is ideally located in one of Dubai’s most popular communities with convenient access to key motorways – Al Khail Road, Hessa Street and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and is just a 10-minute drive away from recreational locations and major attractions such as golf courses, Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. JVC is a low-density, fully-built residential community containing parks, schools, F&B venues and a shopping mall.

Low Ping, Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding said: “Terrazzo Residences reflects our aim to create distinctive places that enable residents to build connections and realise their full potential. As a locally-headquartered company that is well connected to the community, we understand the market and are tapping into the demand for high-quality, inspirational residential properties that can elevate lifestyles, while presenting excellent investment opportunities.”

Ahmad Shibel, CEO at Taraf said: “With a clear intent to serve discerning customers, Taraf’s Terrazzo is a spacious and uniquely designed property with luxury finishing, which brings residents closer to nature with its green views and glass façade that ensures abundant light into the living spaces. Yet again, we are redefining curated environments with a nature-inspired property that creates a new standard in contemporary living.”

Part of the UAE-headquartered investment holding Group Yas Holding, Taraf is redefining high-quality living with unique properties that are thoughtfully designed to shape meaningful lives. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce multiple exclusive properties across the UAE for discerning clients in the coming months. In February, the developed launched LUCE, an exclusive and new residential landmark on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential and commercial spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: https://yasholding.ae/

