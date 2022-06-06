Dubai, UAE - Taqeef, the originator of desert cooling systems in the UAE, announced its collaboration with Emirati Figure Skating Champion, Zahra Lari, to promote responsible use of air conditioning in a region where cooling is synonymous with quality of life.

The young athlete created history by being the first figure skater to compete in a hijab and the first skater from the UAE to compete internationally. In addition to her achievements on the ice, Zahra is a graduate in the field of Environmental Studies, and the environment is a cause that is close to her heart.

“Zahra is an important role model in the region and a proud talent of the UAE. She is an athlete who’s breaking barriers and showing the world how one person’s actions can have far reaching impacts. It’s this ethos, along with Zahra’s personal passion for the environment, that make her the perfect ambassador for conscious cooling. We know that by reducing our AC thermostats by just a degree or two we can significantly lower our individual carbon footprints, and that collectively, this will have far reaching global impacts. For 50 years we’ve been pioneering AC innovation in this region, and we’re delighted to be collaborating with Zahra – herself an innovation pioneer for today’s generation and the next,” said Tariq Al Ghussein, CEO Taqeef.

Commenting on the partnership, Zahra added: “My journey to becoming a champion on ice didn’t happen overnight. It was an amalgamation of small consistent efforts, and the same is true with adapting more conscious habits in the way we go about living our daily lives.”

“Air conditioning is an essential here in the UAE, which I’m sure we can all agree to as we enter the summer months. However, irresponsible AC use takes a needless toll on the environment. Together, we can all play our part in reducing our carbon footprint to safeguard the environment for future generations, and I hope that through this partnership with Taqeef, we can drive home the message of conscious cooling.”

Zahra took to her Instagram profile yesterday on World Environment Day to announce the collaboration with a teaser.

With 50 years of HVAC leadership, Taqeef is setting the agenda for more conscious cooling - with cleaner, greener systems and designs in the residential and commercial sectors. Backed by award-winning knowledge and service expertise, and economies in installation and low equipment life cycle costs, Taqeef’s insight and added value is helping reduce the impact of cooling on the environment, one degree at a time.

