Abu Dhabi: TAQA Water Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the New Tashkent City Directorate to explore the development of a 65km raw water transmission pipeline and a cutting-edge water treatment plant in New Tashkent City, Uzbekistan. This agreement marks TAQA Water Solutions’ second mega water infrastructure project in Uzbekistan and a significant step towards the vision of a modern and sustainable New Tashkent City, through the provision of reliable clean water to serve a population equating to approximately 2 million people.

This signed MoA signifies the commencement of a crucial phase in the development of this vital water infrastructure project, where under the terms of the agreement, TAQA Water Solutions is granted a period of exclusivity to develop a comprehensive proposal for the project. This will involve conducting thorough technical and financial assessments to confirm the project's viability, and develop proposals for a bankable, sustainable solution.

The agreement was signed by Eng Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, and Maksud Abbaskhanov, Deputy Director of the New Tashkent City Directorate. Leveraging TAQA Group's extensive expertise in developing, operating, and managing large-scale infrastructure projects, the agreement reflects TAQA Water Solutions’ unique position as a leading provider of sustainable and reliable water resources to communities worldwide.

Upon completion, the new water infrastructure project will provide sustainable drinking water sourced from the Charvak Mountain Reservoir to people in New Tashkent City. It will feature a state-of-the-art water treatment plant empowered with advanced technologies to ensure the delivery of high-quality drinking water that meets the highest international standards. The 65km raw water transmission pipeline will transport water, with a daily capacity of over 500,000 cubic metres, producing up to 20 megawatts of hydro-power, to ensure a reliable and consistent supply of clean water, bolstering the continued growth and development of New Tashkent City by meeting its increasing current and future water needs.

Eng Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said: "TAQA Water Solutions' partnership with the New Tashkent City Directorate marks a new era in water security, aligning with the UAE's public-private partnership ambitions. Building on last year’s success in leading the development of Tashkent's largest wastewater treatment plant, we are eager to embark on developing comprehensive evaluations and assessments for this new project that will set new standards for sustainable resource management and contribute to the long-lasting wellbeing and prosperity of the New Tashkent City community. Through close collaboration, we are committed to supporting the development of thriving communities and securing a bright future for generations."

Maksud Abbaskhanov, Deputy Director of the New Tashkent City Directorate, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with TAQA Water Solutions as we know that the capabilities they bring to this agreement are outstanding, based on years of experience in Abu Dhabi. Developing this project will supply the people of New Tashkent with a reliable and sustainable operation that has proven its strength as state-of-the-art in the UAE, which goes alongside the reputation of TAQA Water Solutions and its engineers. This agreement is a significant step, and I am more than confident that the cooperation we have had over the past couple of months in developing this agreement has laid a solid foundation for the next steps.”

Valued at AED2 billion, the project demonstrates an investment in the bright future and rapid growth of New Tashkent City. By securing the city’s long-term water supply, the project paves the way for economic growth and aims to elevate the quality of life for the entire community.

This project further strengthens the growing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Uzbekistan, highlighting the shared commitment to sustainable development and economic progress.

About TAQA Water Solutions

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, previously known as SWS Holding, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.

TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,341,000 m3 collected daily through an extensive 12,800 km network supported by over 250 pumping stations and 42 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.