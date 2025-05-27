Abu Dhabi, UAE – TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EMSTEEL Group, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region at the World Utilities Congress 2025 to explore the delivery of advanced, integrated utilities solutions across Abu Dhabi’s growing industrial landscape.

As part of the MoU, TAQA Distribution will explore customized, end-to-end power and water network management—including rapid integration with existing infrastructure, cost-efficient maintenance, and mobilization of ready-to-deploy technical teams. With a solid track record of low service interruptions, TAQA Distribution ensures reliable utility supply to customers operating in strategic sectors, supporting critical industrial continuity.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, in the presence of senior officials and industry stakeholders.

Omar Al Hashmi said: “This partnership is yet another opportunity for us to support our partners in our core competencies of building up, operating and delivering scalable, high-reliability utilities infrastructure, by combining our proven operational excellence with EMSTEEL’s industrial expertise, we’re helping build the foundation for a more competitive, future-ready Abu Dhabi.”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi added: “This collaboration supports our ambition to boost industrial resilience and efficiency. TAQA Distribution’s reliability and technical depth make them an ideal partner as we expand operations and enhance service capabilities.”

The MoU will see both parties explore joint opportunities in electricity and water network build and design, operations, and maintenance, further reinforcing the goals of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, which aims to inject AED 10 billion into the sector, double manufacturing output to AED 172 billion by 2031, create over 13,000 skilled jobs, and significantly increase non-oil exports.

TAQA Distribution is building a growing portfolio of strategic alliances in which it can support in its core competencies including a recent partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to roll out a digital utilities billing solution for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. Through its TQD+ platform, TAQA Distribution continues to offer bespoke utility services to support the infrastructure demands of Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving communities.

About TAQA Distribution

TAQA Distribution is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), responsible for the planning, operation, maintenance, and enhancement of electricity and water distribution networks. Serving 1.1 million end-user connections, the company delivers reliable, efficient, and sustainable utility services through an advanced and resilient infrastructure. With a strong focus on innovation, digital integration, and customer experience, TAQA Distribution plays a vital role in enabling smart energy solutions. The company is committed to supporting TAQA’s broader vision of providing secure, clean, and affordable power and water, while contributing to the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals. For more details on TAQA Distribution, please visit www.taqadistribution.com or follow us on social media: @TAQADistribution

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.