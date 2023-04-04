Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) awarded Metito, a leading provider of intelligent water management solutions, the contract to design, build and operate a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Dar es Salaam region, Tanzania at Mbezi Beach area. The project is expected to reduce environmental pollution through safe treatment of wastewater.

Located in the Mbezi Beach area, in Kinondoni District, of Dar Es Salaam, the 16,000 m3/day wastewater treatment plant will have state-of-the-art engineering and technologies to enhance operational and maintenance costs, improve sludge quality, and minimize the overall carbon footprint. Additionally, the plant will be designed in almost half of the allocated area, optimizing land usage and maximizing savings.

Metito’s scope of work involves three years of operation and maintenance for the wastewater treatment plant with the full participation of DAWASA staff members in all operational sections of the treatment plant. Metito will utilize conventional activated sludge technology and implement anaerobic digestors to produce biogas followed by Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation system which will reduce electric power consumption by almost 40 percent at ultimate plant capacity. Metito will also use the sludge anaerobic digestion process in the first treatment phase to ensure the sludge is stabilized and the quality of the sludge is maintained.

Tanzania has renewed its commitment to increasing access to clean water by adopting the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation for all) targets, which the UN set for 20301. The Mbezi Wastewater Treatment project will contribute to Dar Es Salaam region's sustainable economic and industrial development by creating skilled jobs and safeguarding the health and well-being of the community by providing efficient wastewater treatment.

Commenting on the new award, Karim Madwar, Metito Africa Managing Director said, “The project is a true milestone towards modernizing Dar es Salaam’s wastewater system and bolstering the resilience of its water infrastructure, all while safeguarding its natural ecosystems. Metito’s founding principles are Impact, Sustainability, and Innovation, and this project ticks all the boxes. We are proud to be working with Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority on this project and are looking forward to making this a benchmark to similar projects in the region.”

This project is being financed by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania in collaboration with the World Bank.

" Access to water and sanitation in Tanzania can transform the economic outlook in Dar es Salaam and propel its social development and sustainable growth. We have trusted Metito, a world-leading provider, to develop the new WWTP in the Mbezi beach area and we are confident that the impact that will be created once the plant is operational is highly cost-effective and brings great value to the local community. " Kiula Kingu the Acting CEO for Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority added

The project award was signed on the 22nd of March, and construction is expected to commence in April 2023, with the commissioning date set for October 2024.

