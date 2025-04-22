Cairo: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a concerted focus on microfinance enterprise segments, signed today a strategic partnership with AMAN Holding - a Raya Holding subsidiary and fintech group in Egypt. The agreement will enable Tanmeyah to roll out new digital channels that allow customers to receive their financing and pay their installments more easily and flexibly.

Through this collaboration, Tanmeyah customers will now be able to access financing digitally, while also enjoying the convenience of settling their payments seven days a week via AMAN’s network of retail outlets, therefore eliminating the need to visit branches or adhere to working hours.

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, said, “This collaboration marks a positive step in our ongoing efforts to provide seamless, accessible financial services to our customers—wherever they may be. It reflects our broader strategy to digitize every aspect of the client journey, offering more flexibility, ease, and choice. We’re committed to scaling up our digital capabilities and delivering solutions that not only meet our clients’ needs, but also elevate their overall experience.”

Hazem Moghazi, CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, added, “Our partnership with Tanmeyah marks a key milestone in widening access to digital financial services across Egypt. It’s a strong reflection of our vision at AMAN to simplify financial transactions and support the national agenda for greater financial inclusion. With our nationwide network and advanced digital infrastructure, which includes over 2,000 financial services, processing more than 2 million financial transactions daily for over 30 million customers and 500,000 merchants, we look forward to offering Tanmeyah’s customers a payment experience that’s safe, quick, and accessible. AMAN’s infrastructure also includes a network of 150,000 point-of-sale locations that accept both cash and electronic payments across Egypt. This extensive digital infrastructure significantly enhances the importance of this partnership, positioning it as a strategic step towards achieving a qualitative leap in the level of financial services offered to citizens in Egypt.”

Launched in 2009, Tanmeyah has grown to become Egypt’s premier financial services provider for microfinance enterprises, providing a range of financing solutions tailored to meet client needs, build businesses, and drive socioeconomic change. With the widest branch network in the country, deep industry knowledge, and community ties, Tanmeyah has improved lives and built businesses of millions across the country. Tanmeyah has issued over three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of more than 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

AMAN Holding, a Raya Holding subsidiary, is a non-banking financial services provider comprising four technological arms: AMAN for E-Payments, AMAN for Financial Services, AMAN for Microfinance, and AMAN Securitization. Since its establishment in 2016, AMAN has been committed to supporting the governments’ efforts toward financial inclusion and digital transformation by offering affordable financial services and expanding access through a network of branches and points of sale.

About Tanmeyah:

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of financial services with a concerted focus on the microenterprise segments. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt’s pioneer in responsible financing for lower-income and micro-enterprise owners with limited access to capital. Tanmeyah's funding for this crucial segment of the population enables small entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses and support their surrounding communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of its communities. It also offers products and services that complement the diverse needs of small businesses; the company seeks to fuel economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards.

Tanmeyah targets its financing solutions to the most needed sectors and areas through its branches located across Egypt. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and electronic payment methods that cater to the diverse needs of small businesses, financing for medical establishments, and financing for purchasing and maintaining light vehicles. Additionally, Tanmeyah offers insurance services in collaboration with its partners and various payment services.

Tanmeyah also aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and protection by reducing carbon emissions through diversifying and improving digital transformation strategies and encouraging a cashless society.

Tanmeyah has issued around three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of more than 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

About AMAN Holding:

AMAN Holding - a Raya Holding subsidiary and the most integrated fintech group in Egypt encompassing “AMAN Electronic Payment Technology,” “AMAN for Financial Services,” “AMAN for Project Finance,” and “AMAN Securitization,” is among the first companies in Egypt working towards the Egyptian state's vision of digital transformation and financial inclusion. AMAN Group has developed an integrated Egyptian model that leverages promising opportunities in the non-banking financial technology sector. The company offers over 2,000 affordable and high-quality financial services to citizens with no bank accounts, aiming to help them achieve self-sufficiency. In a short period, each of these companies has emerged as a leader in its respective field, advancing the non-banking financial sector and introducing numerous innovative services and products.

