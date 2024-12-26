Cairo,

Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a concerted focus on micro enterprise segments, announced today the launch of its innovative new mobile financial inclusion and customer service hub, “Stay Savvy”, aimed at boosting financial literacy and accessibility for clients and non-clients throughout Egypt. This dynamic service is set to offer essential guidance and resources, underscoring Tanmeyah’s commitment to financial inclusion in both urban and rural communities alike.

The initiative focuses on educating clients about financial tools, such as cash flow management cards and insurance products that mitigate future risks, offering personalized consulting services, and promoting digital payment solutions. Participants will gain insights into cash flow management, budgeting, risk assessment, and the advantages of modern payment methods

It will also provide practical tips for optimizing costs and maximizing project revenues, supporting clients in enhancing their businesses' profitability and sustainability. This positions Tanmeyah as a leader in financial empowerment, equipping individuals—particularly small business owners and entrepreneurs—with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive and make informed decisions for their ventures.

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our mobile branch initiative, showcasing our unwavering commitment to reaching and empowering small business owners across the country, fostering financial resistance and security. We truly believe in the transformative power of young entrepreneurs who are set to fuel Egypt’s future forward. By equipping them with the financial knowledge and resources they need, we are not just helping them realize their dreams, we are building a foundation for vibrant, resilient communities. This initiative reflects our belief that when we invest in our youth, we invest in a brighter tomorrow for all.”

The mobile branch initiative is designed to enhance financial literacy, promote financial inclusion, and improve customer service management. By providing accessible financial education and support, the initiative aims to empower small business owners to make informed financial decisions, manage their finances effectively, and build sustainable businesses.

Launched in 2009, Tanmeyah has grown to become Egypt’s premier financial services provider for microfinance enterprises, providing a range of financing solutions tailored to meet client needs, build businesses, and drive socioeconomic change. With the widest branch network in the country, deep industry knowledge, and community ties, Tanmeyah has improved lives and built businesses of millions across the country. Tanmeyah has issued over three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of nearly 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

